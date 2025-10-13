While perhaps more designed with photographers in mind than videographers, the new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 is a quite capable and very powerful telephoto option for those looking to shoot long shots in all types of projects.

Ideal for wedding photographers and videographers, as well as creative filmmakers or documentarians looking for non-intrusive lens options for nature or run-and-gun settings, the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens is starting to turn some heads.

Let’s look at one reviewer who is calling it “the most insane lens” that they’ve ever tested.

Hands-on With the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens

In a new review put out by Tony & Chelsea Northrup’s photography YouTube channel, Tony takes us through the highs and lows of the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens.

We get a nice look into how the lens could be ideal for portraits or even street photography. And, for us videographers and video pros, we also get some insights into how it performs for film and video work, too.

Here’s a breakdown of what the video covers:

  • 0:00 Introduction
  • 0:52 Design
  • 1:29 Is 135mm right for you?
  • 3:12 Sigma 135mm f/1.4 vs Sigma 200mm f/2.0
  • 3:33 Weight & Controls
  • 4:26 Sharpness
  • 4:48 Bokeh: Can you see the difference between f/1.4 and f/1.8?
  • 5:05 Contrast & Chromatic Aberration
  • 5:23 Autofocus
  • 7:03 Video
  • 7:31 Summary

Price and Availability

As mentioned in the video, this Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens is still not out and available to the general public just yet. It’s expected to start shipping soon, though, so if you’re interested, here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16
  • Super-Fast Prime Portrait Lens
  • HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor
  • Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm
  • Aperture Ring, Focus Mode Switch
  • 2 Aspherical Elements, 4 FLD Elements
  • Minimum Focusing Distance: 43.4"
  • Water & Oil-Repellent Coating
  • Dust & Splash-Resistant Construction
  • Removable Arca-Type Tripod Socket

Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens

Defined by its extremely large, natural bokeh, the 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens from Sigma highlights the subject against gorgeous bokeh to create stunning portraits, product images, and lifestyle shots.

$1899
