Early Reviewers Are Calling This New Sigma “The Most Insane Lens” That They’ve Ever Tested
A look at some early hands-on reviews of the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 and how it performs for both photo and video projects.
While perhaps more designed with photographers in mind than videographers, the new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 is a quite capable and very powerful telephoto option for those looking to shoot long shots in all types of projects.
Ideal for wedding photographers and videographers, as well as creative filmmakers or documentarians looking for non-intrusive lens options for nature or run-and-gun settings, the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens is starting to turn some heads.
Let’s look at one reviewer who is calling it “the most insane lens” that they’ve ever tested.
Hands-on With the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens
In a new review put out by Tony & Chelsea Northrup’s photography YouTube channel, Tony takes us through the highs and lows of the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens.
We get a nice look into how the lens could be ideal for portraits or even street photography. And, for us videographers and video pros, we also get some insights into how it performs for film and video work, too.
Here’s a breakdown of what the video covers:
Price and Availability
As mentioned in the video, this Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens is still not out and available to the general public just yet. It’s expected to start shipping soon, though, so if you’re interested, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16
- Super-Fast Prime Portrait Lens
- HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor
- Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm
- Aperture Ring, Focus Mode Switch
- 2 Aspherical Elements, 4 FLD Elements
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 43.4"
- Water & Oil-Repellent Coating
- Dust & Splash-Resistant Construction
- Removable Arca-Type Tripod Socket
Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens
Defined by its extremely large, natural bokeh, the 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens from Sigma highlights the subject against gorgeous bokeh to create stunning portraits, product images, and lifestyle shots.
- Does The New Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Have A Home In Cinema? ›
- Laowa Expands Your Anamorphic Capabilities ›
- Canon Finally Unveils Their First RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses ›
- The Best Affordable Cine Lenses for Full-Frame Sony Alpha Cameras ›
- Reviewing the Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Adapter—Refined, Efficient, but Is It Too Late? ›
- The Ultimate Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma L-mount Camera Guide ›