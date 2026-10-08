Sigma’s Extremely Rangy and Versatile 16-300mm Zoom is Coming to the Nikon Z Mount
The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary lens brings its 18.8x zoom range to Nikon Z-mount cameras. Here’s what you need to know about this rangey beast.
First announced less than a few years ago, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens is finally expanding to Nikon Z-mount systems. If you’re a Nikon photo or video shooter looking for an extreme range and nearly endless versatility, then this could be exciting news.
Introduced as the world’s first 18.8x mirrorless zoom lens in 2025, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens remains a top option for extreme telephoto zooms thanks to its outlandish 24-450mm-equivalent focal length range on APS-C cameras.
It’s about as rangey as it gets, making it an all-in-one zoom for diverse long-range and close-up shooting situations. But is it right for you and your Nikon cameras? Let’s find out.
The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens
While its sheer size and impressive specs made it stand out when it was first announced, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens has made a home for itself with working professionals who most likely have found its greatest use is for anything that requires extreme distance, like action and wildlife photographers and videographers, or other wide uses like architecture, interiors, or landscapes.
The camera can also, of course, get up close and personal for street scenes, portraits, or micro-wildlife.
What’s most unique about the lens, though, is its ability to match focal-length versatility by offering a 1:2 maximum magnification ratio at the 70mm position for close-up shooting. At the wide end, magnification is a robust 1:3, and it offers an exceptional 1:4 at the telephoto end.
Price and Availability
Overall, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens is still capable and a solid option for photographers and videographers looking for a specific but versatile wide-angle, super-telephoto, and macro zoom.
For Nikon shooters specifically, the lens could be a nice pairing with really any of the company’s Z series APS-C lineup, but likely best for the higher-end cameras if you’re looking to get the most out of the lens’s extreme capabilities.
For full specs and purchase options, check out the info below.
- APS-C | f/3.5-6.7 to f/22-45
- 24-450mm (35mm Equivalent)
- Versatile All-in-One Zoom Lens
- HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor
- Optical Stabilization & OS2 Algorithm
- 1:2 Max. Magnification at 70mm Position
- Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements
- Dust- and Splash-Resistant Design
Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens (Sony E)
The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens is a groundbreaking all-in-one zoom lens designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras.
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