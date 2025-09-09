Exciting news for Sony and other L-mount mirrorless hybrid shooters as Sigma is rolling out the red carpet to announce several new lenses that would all make solid additions to any camera bag. Ideally suited for photographers, but—as always—solid options for videographers or other hybrid content creators as well, these new lenses should cover a wide range of needs and pair well together.

The new Art lenses will be a 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art and a 135mm f/1.4 DG Art, which have been announced along with a 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens. Let’s examine all three options and explore what they can offer for your shooting needs.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Lens A follow-up to the previous model from 2019, this new Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Lens is a lightweight wide-angle prime that offers some serious low-light capabilities. Plus, with its wide field of view, it could be quite useful for a broad range of applications, including landscape, street, documentary, and photojournalism. Designed to match the versatility of its focal length, its speedy f/1.2 maximum aperture will offer remarkable subject separation with expressive bokeh and impressive low-light performance without sacrificing portability. Here are the specs and pricing for the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Lens: Full Frame | f/1.2 to f/16

Fast Wide-Angle Prime Lens

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Aperture Ring, Focus Mode Switch

4 Aspherical Elements, 1 SLD Element

Minimum Focusing Distance: 11.1"

Water- & Oil-Repellent Coating

Dust- & Splash-Resistant Construction

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Lens static.bhphoto.com Soon to be a constant in any creator's bag, the 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Lens from Sigma is a lightweight wide-angle prime that can stay out for even the darkest scenes. $1549 Buy Now

Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens Set to be known by its extremely large, natural bokeh, this new 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens from Sigma should be able to expertly highlight subjects against gorgeous bokeh for photographers and videographers looking to create stunning portraits, product images, and lifestyle shots. As a telephoto lens, this new Sigma has been designed for high-resolution rendering and utilizes FLD and aspherical glass to suppress chromatic aberration, delivering crisp detail even when wide open at f/1.4. Here are the specs and pricing for the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens: Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Super-Fast Prime Portrait Lens

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm

Aperture Ring, Focus Mode Switch

2 Aspherical Elements, 4 FLD Elements

Minimum Focusing Distance: 43.4"

Water & Oil-Repellent Coating

Dust & Splash-Resistant Construction

Removable Arca-Type Tripod Socket

Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens static.bhphoto.com Defined by its extremely large, natural bokeh, the 135mm f/1.4 DG Art Lens from Sigma highlights the subject against gorgeous bokeh to create stunning portraits, product images, and lifestyle shots. $1899 Buy Now

Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Lens Designed for those looking for maximum versatility, the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Lens could be a great option for those looking to capture everything from sweeping landscapes to tight sports action, all without changing a lens. The 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Lens from Sigma is billed as an ultimate all-in-one zoom that can remain portable without sacrificing sharpness or autofocus performance. Plus, with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 for close-up shots, a maximum aperture of 6.3 at 200mm, and a durable construction for any situation, this lens could be a great option to never leave your camera once attached. Here are the specs and pricing for the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Lens: Full Frame | f/3.5 to f/6.3

Compact Wide-to-Telephoto Zoom

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm

Zoom Lock Switch, Focus Mode Switch

Minimum Focusing Distance: 9.9-25.6"

Water- & Oil-Repellent Coating

Dust- & Splash-Resistant Construction