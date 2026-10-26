In the old days of video, calling something a “stock lens” was almost an insult. That never made too much sense to me. Like, how dare you use a lens designed to work best with your camera? These days most people understand the pros and cons of the lenses that most companies choose to package or market with their new cameras.

To that end, we’re looking at the new 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary Lens from Sigma, which could be the ideal partner for the new Sigma FP2— which we covered last week . Slightly smaller than the original FP, yet packing more power and serious punch with its 6K Open Gate video recording, the FP2 could use a fast, rich, and expensive 50mm partner. So, let’s take a look.

The Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary Lens While it wasn't initially available with the FP2 at launch, this new Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary Lens is likely to be the signature partner for Sigma’s new signature camera. Designed to be a premium compact prime that is set to deliver a bright f/1.4 aperture and rich textural rendering in a small and lightweight metal body, this lens will be housed in a barrel that is very small by today’s mirrorless lens standards, but—like the FP2—it will pack a surprising punch. What’s most notable about this Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary Lens is that its aberrations are intentionally controlled with the latest simulation technology to soften texture and help subjects stand out. These simulations should also help the lens achieve gentle softness within the in-focus plane, smooth and attractive bokeh, and characterful background rendering that conveys warmth and a natural sense of three-dimensionality across the entire frame.