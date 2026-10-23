Sigma has unveiled the second-generation follow-up to its popular FP, a capable hybrid full-frame cine camera that impressed with its compact, modular design.

Well, this new model is pretty much the same except it promises to be ever so slightly smaller, which—hey—at least it’s not bigger, and pack a greater punch with a new 24.5-megapixel partially stacked sensor that will offer 6K Open Gate recording, ProRes RAW HQ support, and a handful of other design and spec improvements.

Let’s check it out.





The New Sigma FP2 While just barely offering a smaller frame that, as the company claims, will make it the “world’s smallest” full-frame cine camera, the FP2’s small size is a nice perk, but its real test is going to be what its new 24.5-megapixel partially stacked sensor, paired with a high-performance ASIC image-processing system that is 15% faster than the Sigma BF, is going to be able to offer in terms of improved low-light performance and with a limit of -10EV. The camera is also set to get some new and enhanced bird detection autofocus powered by a CNN (Convolutional Neural Network), which should help with the photography side of its hybrid promises, while its video output should be quite advanced too, with the FP2 supporting 6K Open Gate recording for horizontal and vertical video. The camera will also get three new color modes, Rich, Calm, and 709 Look, that should blend stylized rendering with versatility and make it easier for shooters of all types to get the right look for their scenes and define their own distinct visual character.

New Tilting LCD Screen and Battery Life The other big news is that the FP2 will feature a tilting TFT color LCD screen with approximately 2.1M dots, which should improve monitoring for low-angle tracking shots, overhead compositions, and tight locations. The screen can now tilt up to 90 degrees and down to 45 degrees, and the camera’s heat dissipation during recording is also reportedly improved. The camera will also feature a new battery support system that increases battery life by around 32% compared to the original FP, and it will have a higher overall CIPA rating to make it more reliable for travel and on-location projects.

Price and Availability Set to come with a fun new EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder as well as the option to pair with a new 50mm f/1.4 CL DG | Contemporary lens for L-mount and Sony E-mount cameras (which we’ll have more to explore on both in the future), the new Sigma FP2 should be quite intriguing for those who were fans of the FP1, or are simply looking for an affordable full-frame cine-style hybrid camera. If you’d like to check it out yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. 24MP Partially-Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

Ultra-Compact & Modular Design

6K Open Gate Raw Video Recording

3.15" Tilting LCD Screen

20 fps Continuous; ISO 6-102400

Fast, Improved AF Performance

Selectable Color Modes

2 x USB-C Ports; Full-Size HDMI Output

70GB Internal Memory

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity