Sigma’s popular interchangeable lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras are on their way. Sigma has just released a launch schedule for the company’s I Series lenses that will kick off here in April 2025. The renewed I Series lenses will get an additional color variation for L-mount lenses and will feature a slight name change as well.

Let’s look at this Sigma I Series launch schedule and share when you might be able to explore more about these upcoming L-mount and Sony E-mount I Series lenses.

Sigma I Series Launch Schedule

The launch schedule of renewed models for the Sigma I series, the interchangeable lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, is here and is as follows:

  • L-Mount: April 2025 and onwards
    Sony E-mount: May 2025 and onwards
    Applicable products: All I series lenses (9 lenses)
    Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

In addition to the existing black models which you might have seen already, Sigma has shared that brand new silver models will be added to the lineup for all nine I series L-Mount lenses. This new lineup should further enable photographers and filmmakers to enjoy the unique color of the I series, which is made from machined metal.

(Also, interestingly enough, Sigma has shared that these new colors for the I series L-Mount lenses will have the same finish to match the silver and black colors of the just announced Sigma BF camera.)

Product Name Change

Sigma has also shared that the product name and code are set to be changed due to this renewal. It’s not a huge change but an important one for proper distinction. Here’s the old name versus the new name for the lenses.

  • (Then) SIGMA 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary
  • (Now) Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary

Otherwise, the lenses should pretty much be the same. We’ll be sure to share more info as these lenses are officially announced and released in the coming months.

