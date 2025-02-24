Sigma’s popular interchangeable lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras are on their way. Sigma has just released a launch schedule for the company’s I Series lenses that will kick off here in April 2025. The renewed I Series lenses will get an additional color variation for L-mount lenses and will feature a slight name change as well.

Let’s look at this Sigma I Series launch schedule and share when you might be able to explore more about these upcoming L-mount and Sony E-mount I Series lenses.

Sigma I Series Launch Schedule The launch schedule of renewed models for the Sigma I series, the interchangeable lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, is here and is as follows: L-Mount: April 2025 and onwards

Sony E-mount: May 2025 and onwards

Applicable products: All I series lenses (9 lenses)

Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount In addition to the existing black models which you might have seen already, Sigma has shared that brand new silver models will be added to the lineup for all nine I series L-Mount lenses. This new lineup should further enable photographers and filmmakers to enjoy the unique color of the I series, which is made from machined metal. (Also, interestingly enough, Sigma has shared that these new colors for the I series L-Mount lenses will have the same finish to match the silver and black colors of the just announced Sigma BF camera .)