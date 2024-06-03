Shoot Wide Open with Sigma’s World’s First f/1.8 Zoom Lens for Full-Frame Cameras
Sigma just announced a new zoom lens that is set to be the world’s first full-frame zoom to feature a constant f/1.8 aperture throughout its entire zoom range.
This is huge news for videographers looking to get the best of both worlds really as they’ll be able to shoot even more run-and-gun without swapping lenses as much, plus still get that beautiful sharpness and clarity that you usually only find with high-quality prime lenses.
Let’s take a look at the new Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art lens from Sigma and explore what it can offer for your videography (and photography) needs with its sharpness and versatility.
Introducing the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens
Designed as a spiritual full-frame successor to Sigma’s hugely popular 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens for your APS-C cameras, this new 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens represents some truly breakthrough technology as Sigma’s found a way to create a zoom with an unheard of aperture.
The 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens is the world’s first zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with an f/1.8 aperture throughout the entire zoom range. It features prime-like optical performance, video-friendly design, and functionality, and it looks to include a wide-to-normal focal range that should make it a lighter camera overall without surrendering image quality.
The lens features a total of 18 elements in 15 groups, with three aspherical and five Special Low Dispersion elements to minimize flare and ghosting and suppress various aberrations, which should result in an optical performance that should meet or exceed that of any other Sigma Art lenses—including the primes.
Video Production Features
Sigma also reports that this 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens was designed with video creation in mind. The lens' bright f/1.8 aperture and wide-to-normal zoom range could make it a versatile tool ideal for single-shooters and run-and-gun setups.
There’s also an internal zoom design that maintains the overall length during use, making it easy to balance on different gimbal setups. The design also suppresses focus breathing for smooth movement across the focal range. Sigma's high-speed, high-response linear actuator autofocus remains both quiet and accurate, while manual focusing is improved with click-and-lock mechanisms.
Price and Availability
The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens is set to be available here soon for both Sony E mount and Leica L mount cameras, with pre-orders available now. Here are the specs for the Sony E mount version.
- Full Frame | f/1.8 to f/16
- Superfast Wide-to-Normal Zoom
- HLA Autofocus
- 11.9" Minimum Focus Distance
- Aperture Ring with Click & Lock Switches
- SLD and Aspherical Elements
- Nano Porous & Super Multilayer Coatings
- Dust & Splash Resistant
