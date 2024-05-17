The new version of the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art also gets some helpful upgrades for enhanced optical performance, AF speed, and operability, as well as the aforementioned slimmed down-ness, which should make the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art lens a popular, and very baggable, zoom for any of your full-frame mirrorless camera needs.

Let’s take a look at this updated new lens from Sigma and explore how it could be right for your video projects—as well as of course for any photo gigs that might require a solid hybrid lens.

Introducing the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art Featuring an advancement in optical design, this new II version of the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN features a shortening of the total optical length, as well as a lens barrel that has been made slimmer by downsizing the zoom mechanisms in the lens. The lens barrel in particular has been downsized by placing buttons and switches now directly on the lens barrel itself. This means that the weight of the lens has been reduced by approximately 10% compared to the previous version. This lightweight focus group with the high-thrust HLA should make autofocus significantly swifter than the original as well. Sigma notes that aberrations have been highly corrected through advanced optical design which has been made possible by some further technologies in both design and manufacturing. More specifically, sagittal coma flare is heavily corrected to achieve MTF characteristics surpassing those of the highly acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art.

A Full-Frame Mirrorless Zoom This new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art should be a great option for any videographers shooting full-frame with their mirrorless cameras and looking to have a solid and reliable fixed zoom that should fill in for any on-the-run or documentary-style projects. Zoom lenses are getting better and better these days (as well as more affordable), so it’s no surprise to see this update from Sigma making this zoom even more functional and lightweight. The SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art is also set to include a close-focusing distance of 6.7 inches (17cm) at the wide end at 1:2.7 magnification which should add to the overall versatility of the lens. The II also includes a click/de-click and lockable aperture ring along with an additional AF-L button for vertical orientation still or video capture. Plus a zoom lock switch which will disengage when zooming is a nice touch as well.

Price and Availability The SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art is online and available to pre-order with an expected availability set for the end of May 2024. You can check out all of the specs and purchase options below. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast & Lightweight Wide-to-Tele Zoom

HLA Autofocus

6.7" Minimum Focusing Distance

Aperture Ring with Click & Lock Switches

FLD, SLD & Aspherical Elements

Nano Porous & Super Multilayer Coatings

Dust & Splash Resistant