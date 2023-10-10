While we cover a lot of news here about new cameras and filmmaking gear, it’s important that we take the time to acknowledge the great lenses which are at the heart of our cinematography endeavors. For every new $2,000 4K digital video camera, there really needs to be a high-end zoom or prime lens attached to the front of it if you want to actually get your money’s worth with your cinematography investments.

So, it’s with great pleasure that we get to share the news of Sigma finally announcing a third lens in their “holy trinity” zoom set with this new 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS Sport. As you’ll see below, this 70-200mm version should slot in well with its two companion zoom lenses from Sigma to form a full-spectrum zoom lens kit for any aspiring documentary or action-focused cinematographers and/or photographers.

Let’s take a look at this new Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN zoom lens and what we can expect from it.

Sigma’s “Holy Trinity” Zoom Lens Set As you can see in the video below from YouTuber Anson & Co., expectations for this new zoom lens are high as it is the final addition to what he dubs SIGMA’s “holy trinity” zoom lens lineup. With the first two zoom lenses out and already receiving rave reviews, it starts to make sense why any DPs or videographers already bagging these other zoom lenses will be very excited to get a 70-200mm model as well. The other two lenses in the holy trinity zoom lens set include a SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN and a SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN. Both are solidly reviewed and proven to be fast and smart zoom lenses useful for a variety of video and photography needs. However, being capped at 70mm is not ideal for serious videographers and photographers looking to truly unlock macro compositions and shoot from further distances.

Specs and Features That’s where this new Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN zoom lens is set to fit in. As a large-aperture zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 70-200mm should provide a high level of performance and features thanks to its optical design and expressive imaging capabilities. Designed for both still and video professionals, this new zoom will feature high-speed autofocus with HLA (high-response linear actuator), optical stabilization with the latest “OS2 '' algorithm, and superior weather resistance as you can find across Sigma’s Sports line. Here are the full specs for the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN zoom lens: Full-Frame | Max Aperture f/2.8

Fast Telephoto Zoom

High-Response Linear Actuator AF System

Optical Stabilizer with OS2 Algorithm What to know about this new 70-200mm zoom lens Credit: Sigma