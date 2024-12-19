Slamdance Announces Lineup for 2025 Festival in Los Angeles

With awards season closing in and the likes of Sundance and Slamdance on the horizon, the end of the year is always an exciting time for movies, both big and small. And with that comes another fun announcement just in time for the holidays: Slamdance's lineup for their 31st annual festival in Los Angeles for the first time.

Slamdance was kind enough to share all 146 films with us today from upwards of 20 different countries. The fest will take place Screenings and events will run February 20-26, 2025 at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) and Quixote in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA and will also be available online on the Slamdance ChannelfromFebruary 24 to March 7, 2025

Considering Slamdance is such a filmmaker-first festival, we love to promote it on No Film School as much as we can. Regarding the independent spirit of the festival, Festival Director Taylor Miller has this to say:

Check out the list of films below and stay tuned for our coverage in February.

Racewalkers (Canada) World Premiere Directors: Phil Moniz, Kevin Claydon Producers: Jeff Chan, Chris Paré, Robbie Amell, Alex Paquin, Evan Landry, Amanda Pileggi A struggling racewalking coach and a washed-up pro baseball player with a surprisingly natural stride team up to take on the best walker in the sport. Cast: Kevin Claydon, Phil Moniz, Robbie Amell, Greg Bryk, Jess Salgueiro, Italia Ricci, Rebekah Francoz, Ryan Blakely

My Own Normal (USA) Director: Alexander Freeman Producers: Brandon Golden, Alexander Freeman When disabled filmmaker Alexander Freeman tells his parents his girlfriend is pregnant, their reaction is not what he expected. Cast: Alexander Freeman, Orina Umansky Freeman, Maya Freeman, John Freeman, Linda Freeman

Disposable Humanity (Austria, Germany) World Premiere Director: Cameron S. Mitchell Producers: Cameron S. Mitchell, David T. Mitchell, Steve Way, Nic Novicki A family investigates the Nazi Aktion T4 which targeted disabled people and catalyzed the Holocaust. Cast: Cameron S. Mitchell, David T. Mitchell, Sharon L. Snyder, Emma Jane Mitchell, Susanne Knittel, Jörg Waßmer, Andy Hechler, Andreas Knitz

Complicated (USA) World Premiere Director: Andrew Abrahams Producer: Andrew Abrahams Tells the poignant story of kids with complicated illness suffering at the margins of mainstream medicine—and their parents who risk losing them if they go too far to help: A shocking look at a hidden epidemic in pediatric care when complex disease, lack of knowledge, and the limits of child protection collide.

Out of Plain Sight (USA) Directors: Daniel Straub, Rosanna Xia Producers: Austin Straub, Daniel Straub, Rosanna Xia A haunting tip prompts a Los Angeles Times reporter to unravel a toxic mystery lurking just off the coast of Southern California.

Memories of Love Returned (Uganda, USA) Director: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Producers: Steven Soderbergh, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Ssenjiri Bashir He who moves slowly reaches far. Cast: Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Mama Nanyonjo Justine

Warhol “Factory” it girl spawns Lower East Side feral punk musical prodigy, born into the sub-cultural limelight, who plunges himself into the depths of rock n roll depravity and claws his way out, transcending it all with the most unfathomable twists of fate.

Fist Bump (USA) North American Premiere Director: Madeleine Farley Producers: Claire Best, Madeleine Farley Marcus Knight had dreams of working on Broadway until he was accused of sexual misconduct for a fist bump and selfies. Cast: Marcus Knight, Aurora Knight, Lee Burdette Williams

The Secret Lives Of Bill Bartell (USA) World Premiere Director: David Markey Producers: Brian Kehew, Steve Doughton, Janine Sheehan, Nicole Panter, David Markey What he did was secret. Cast: Allison Anders, Tony Brandenburg, Dez Cadena, Sergio Dias, Jeff McDonald, Thurston Moore, Buzz Osbourne, Jennifer Schwartz

Silent Trees (Poland) Director: Agnieszka Zwiefka Producers: Agnieszka Zwiefka, Zofia Kujawska After her mom's tragic death on the Polish-Belarusian border a 16-year-old Kurdish girl Runa has to become a mother for her 4 younger brothers. A partially animated coming-of-age story in the times of a global refugee crisis.

LARRY (they/them) (Canada) Director: Catherine Legault Producers: Isabelle Phaneuf-Cyr, Rémy Huberdeau, Catherine Legault A luminous and engaging portrait of young non-binary trans photographer Laurence Philomène, one of the most original and inspiring voices of their generation and an LGBTQ+ community icon. Cast: Laurence Philomène, Nina Drew, Lucky Dikstra-Santos

Know Me (USA) World Premiere Director: Edson Jean Producers: Ronald Baez, Kevin Ondarza Grief-stricken and unraveling, Kenson Joseph must overturn a barrage of false narratives propagated by the national news media and local Haitian church leaders to preserve his late brother's memory and clear him of the public's monstrous moniker: The Miami Zombie. Cast: Edson Jean, Shein Mompremier, Donald Paul, Carole Arty, Richardson Chery

In The Mouth (USA) World Premiere Director: Cory Santilli Producers: Jesse Muro, Tatiana Bears A perpetual worrywart finds himself unable to leave his house after discovering a giant version of himself protruding from his front lawn. Cast: Colin Burgess, Paul Michael

DeBarge (USA) World Premiere Director: Matthew Siretta Producers: Matthew Siretta, Nicholas Paronyan, Sean McWilliams A portrait of the DeBarge family’s rise to fame, focusing on youngest sibling James—Janet Jackson’s first husband. Cast: James DeBarge, Randy DeBarge, El DeBarge, Tommy DeBarge, Bunny DeBarge, Etterlene DeBarge

40 Watts from Nowhere (USA) World Premiere Director: Sue Carpenter Producers: Sue Carpenter, Brandon Jay Frustrated by commercial radio in the '90s, a music-loving legal secretary builds one from scratch and runs it out of her LA apartment. Cast: Sue Carpenter, Keith Morris, Mike Watt, Don Bolles, Bob Forrest, Tom Morello, Camille Rose Garcia

TWIN FENCES (Russia, Ukraine) North American Premiere Director: Yana Osman Producer: Yana Osman Ukrainian-born, Russian-bred, Afghan-raised, filmmaker once started to catalog all his fences, and then more and more new fences appeared. Cast: Yana Osman

The Hole Story (USA) Director: Elijah Sullivan Producer: Elijah Sullivan The discovery of a sixty-foot hole on a California mountain implicates a small town's unusual local industry in a bizarre unsolved crime. Cast: Carmen Kinch, Brett Grimes, Stephen Sindoni, Arthur Aday, Dustin Naef, William Miesse

The Big Johnson (USA) World Premiere Director: Lola Rocknrolla Producers: Lola Rocknrolla, Beth Johnson, Mitch del Monico The wild life and mysterious death of drag legend Dean Johnson. Cast: Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Lady Bunny, Taylor Mac, Mario Diaz, Kevin Aviance, Heather Litteer, Beth Johnson

Stolen Kingdom (USA) World Premiere Director: Joshua Bailey Producers: Jake Williams, Slater Wayne, Brandon Pickering A look into the underground community of rule-breakers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and how their actions led to the disappearance of an Audio-Animatronic named Buzzy. Cast: Patrick Spikes, Dave Ensign, Matt Sonswa, Leonard Kinsey, Dan Bell

My Omaha (USA) World Premiere Director: Nick Beaulieu Producers: Nick Beaulieu, Doug Block Follows filmmaker Nick Beaulieu as he returns home to document Omaha’s surging activism movement while seeking to reconnect with his father Randy – a staunch pro-Trump supporter – following Randy’s sudden diagnosis of stage-4 cancer. Cast: Leo Louis II, Randy Beaulieu, Robert Wagner, Cynthia Ramirez Lindenmeyer, A'Jamal Byndon, Bill Jersey, Ghost RunningThunder

CORONER TO THE STARS (USA, Portugal) World Premiere Directors: Ben Hethcoat, Keita Ideno Producers: Billy Ray Brewton, Ben Hethcoat, Tommy Andres, John Henry Hinkel Dr. Thomas Noguchi’s high-profile autopsies of icons like Marilyn Monroe, Robert Kennedy, and Natalie Wood thrust him into the spotlight, earning him the nickname 'Coroner to the Stars'—while sparking backlash from Hollywood elites and political adversaries in a city obsessed with fame and celebrity. Cast: Dr. Thomas Noguchi, George Takei, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Dr. Cyril Wecht

American Theater (USA) World Premiere Directors: Nicholas Clark, Dylan Frederick Producer: Laura Hilliard A "canceled" theater director summons a troupe of conservatives to an abandoned cabin in rural Georgia to plot revenge on the Atlanta theater community with a musical retelling of the 1692 Salem witch trials.

Universe 25 (UK, Romania) World Premiere Director: Richard Melkonian Producer: Richard Melkonian A young postman is tasked with sorting out lost post. Upon reading an opened letter, written by an author who claims to be an angel from the future, the postman embarks upon a fantastical journey and attempts to get the letter to its intended destination. Cast: Giacomo Gex, Ana Guran, Tania Khan, Dan Sociu, Alex Bogdan, Jacob Meadows

Under The Burning Sun (USA) World Premiere Director: Yun Xie Producers: Aaron Linjun Yu, Jera Wang In a barren, desolate land where abortion is outlawed, Mowanza struggles with her unwanted pregnancy. When she hears of a distant land with a lenient abortion policy, Mowanza, armed with only a half-empty water bottle and a battered car, embarks on a journey across the desert towards the lush land of Iropus. Cast: Stephanie Pardi, Stevie Kincheloe, Martyna Frankow, Madeline Ma Sharrett, Abel Lysenko, Amy Copsey, Stefan Lysenko

Portal to Hell (USA) World Premiere Director: Woody Bess Producers: Trey Holland, Lucas Ford After a debt-collector finds a portal to hell in a washing machine at his local laundromat, he’s propositioned into feeding it sinners to save his neighbor’s soul, maybe even at the expense of his own. Cast: Trey Holland, Keith David, Richard Kind, Michael McDonald, Romina D'Ugo, Casey Deidrick, Ray Porter

Lockjaw (USA) World Premiere Director: Sabrina Greco Producer: Abbie Jones 6 weeks after a drunk driving accident that left her jaw wired shut, Rayna tries to have a fun first night back out with her friends. While everyone else tries to have a good time, Rayna strains her existing relationships and makes new enemies. Cast: Blu Hunt, Colin Burgess, Nick Corirossi, Kevin Grossman, Ally Davis, Sally Sum, Lena Redford

Gamma Rays (Canada) Director: Henry Bernadet Producers: Vuk Stojanovic, Henry Bernadet, Jean-Martin Gagnon Straddling the line between fiction and documentary, Les rayons gamma is a dramedy filmed with young, non-professional actors from immigrant communities. Cast: Chaimaa Zinedine, Chris Kanyembuga, Yassine Jabrane, Hani Laroum, Océane Garçon-Gravel

A dark comedy showcasing the wide variety of bad behaviour human beings are capable of.

Director: Bean Mckee Producers: Stephen Mlinarcik , Zulfa Rizqiya , Adnan Siddique During a tumultuous college football season, a socially awkward young man seeks to embrace a perceived legacy and must decide whether to settle into his new surroundings at his father's alma mater, or take bold, sometimes reckless steps to carve out a place for himself. Cast: Jon Washington, Kevin Hacher, Amanda Loch, Cody Schmid, Patrick Matanl, Mike Jacobs, Stephen Riddle, Trent Rowland

Confessions Chin-Chin (Spain) North American Premiere Director: Carolina Perelman Producers: Samuel Rotter, Carolina Perelman Amid the chaos of Madrid’s enigmatic Cazador bar, two queer actors and a cast of misfits navigate love, art, and survival, unveiling raw secrets in a night of passion, struggle, and self-discovery. Cast: Fernando Bodega, Enrique Gimeno, Ángela Aguilar, Nacho Scorza, Sara Batuecas, Ksenia Guinea, Fran Velez

Producer: Erica Xia-Hou After 40 years of devotion, an elderly couple faces a heartbreaking farewell—he succumbs to a heart attack, while she battles Alzheimer’s, trapped in a cycle of fragmented memories and a desperate search for her family, as love fades into unrecognition.

Alice-Heart (USA) World Premiere Director: Mike Macera Producers: Lissa Carandang-Sweeney, Zach Rineer, Alfred Giancarli, Adam McAlonie, Matt Connelly, Tony McCall Set in black and white Philadelphia, an aimless college senior navigates shallow artists, genuine friendships, and homework. Cast: Lissa Carandang-Sweeney, Tony McCall, Adam McAlonie, Kelsey O'Keefe, Gabriel W. Elmore, Lauren Serafica, Will Bricca

Victorian Ladies: Season 1 (USA) Directors: Becca Schall, Jessica Taylor Producers: Becca Schall, Jessica Taylor Four paper dolls -- Abigail, Beatrice, Caroline, and Daphne -- navigate friendship, courtship and fashion in Victorian-era New York City. Cast: Becca Schall, Jessica Taylor

Serjan Bratan (Kazakhstan) Director: Alisher Utev Producers: Kuat Sadykov, Alisher Utev, Adi Magzhanov After waking up from a 23-year-long coma, a notorious racketeer from the lawless ‘90s discovers that the world has completely changed – but he hasn’t. Cast: Dulyga Akmolda, Rustem Zhanyamanov, Beynur Baymukhambetov, Madiyar Uldahan, Gulmira Zhakilina, Aizhan Djumabekova, Zhanel Sergazina, Yerbol Almukhanov

Mombomb, Part 1 (USA) Director: Patricia Beckmann Wells Producer: Patricia Beckmann Wells Girl Scout Pez’s life is a modern fairy tale, but it was written by old Germans … and when the killer troll from under the bridge comes to harvest young girls, a girl scout must use her cookies to kill. Cast: Patricia Beckmann Wells

I Need Your Love (USA) World Premiere Director: Walker Kalan Producers: Camille Trust, Isabel Haro, Susie Talbot, Christina Campagnola, Jayne Sullivan, Thomas Glinkowski, Megaera Stephens, Nadine Bedrossian, Miranda Kahn A super hot, talented singer fights for pop stardom, despite being... slightly over age 30. No, she won’t suck your dick for a gig. But she will bang your mom. Cast: Camille Trust, Ben Becher, Athan Chekas

Director: Erin Brown Thomas Producers: Elle Shaw, Olivia Haller, Erin Brown Thomas, Beth Napoli, Hayden Greiwe, Tara Hotchkis, Jake Thomas, Ciarra Krohne At a Los Angeles house party, an aspiring musician pursues her crush through a crowd of hopeful dreamers chasing empty promises. Cast: Ciarra Krohne, Louie Chapman, Keana Marie, Brooke Maroon, Shannon Gisela, Xan Churchwell, Dexter Farren Haag, Amber Khieralla

Slamdance 2025 Short Films

Birdy Wei-Ting Hung's A Brighter Summer Day For The Lady Avengers

Narrative Shorts:

A Brighter Summer Day For The Lady Avengers (Taiwan, USA)

Director: Birdy Wei-Ting Hung

Producers: Charlie Chen, Jay Lee

Taiwan, 1980s. A hot summer day, watermelon juice, and a teenage girl's sexual awakening with her celluloid fantasies. Shot on 16mm.

Cast: Wei Huang, Yi-Chun Cheng

A Dying Tree (Canda) World Premiere

Director: Vincent René-Lortie

Producer: Samuel Caron

As the day ends for a worn-out office worker, he encounters the mysterious gaze of a chimpanzee, sparking a silent exchange that prompts him to make an irreversible decision.

Cast: Charles-Alexis Desgagnés

Bita Joon (USA)

Director: Sara Boutorabi

Producers: Sara Boutorabi, Kali Kahn

In Bita Joon, the director’s terminally ill mother, Bita, moves through the simple connections of an ordinary day, as family members — and an accordion — strain to give shape to life’s quiet cruelties.

Cast: Bita Tabatabai, Kourosh Boutorabi, Rana Ghiassi

Bloqué (USA)

Director: Miguel Ortiz

Producer: Elizabeth Alvarez

A struggling drummer trapped by his creative block embarks on an isolated journey through his memories, confronting the turmoil that stands between him and his rhythm.

Cast: Malick Koly, Kofi Opare, Gabrielle Scott, Johanna Stitt, Aubrey Johnson

Chickenboy (USA)

Director: Matthew Rush

Producers: Matthew Rush, Justin Robert Vinall

When a farmer accidentally makes a chicken-human hybrid; he must decide it’s fate, and ultimately his own.

Cast: Matthew Rush

Clementine (USA)

Director: Sally Tran

Producers: Anne Leigh Cooper, Yên Sen, Sally Tran, Ditte Ravild, Maria Palacio

A late-blooming trans woman grapples with a life-altering, assigned-male-at-birth Trans specific dilemma and, with the help of her besties, navigates the complexities of decolonizing her womanhood and finding her true path on her own terms.

Cast: Yên Sen, Joey Rose, Niala, Zach Herman, Lizzie Nguyen

Contours (USA) World Premiere

Director: Aisha Amin

Producer: Vivy Yupanqui

Upon using a modern art museum as the setting for a role play game that goes hopelessly awry, a deaf couple desperate to rekindle their spark finds the reconnection they seek in their shared experience over an abstract sculpture.

Cast: Lauren Ridloff, John Autry II

Deuce (USA) World Premiere

Director: Margot Budzyna

Producers: Olivia Battles-Reap, Margot Budzyna, Chase McNaughton, Christian Tasiopoulos

A friendship is threatened by an unexpected culprit: baseball practice.

Cast: Arabella Olivia Clark, Lynden Miles Ley

FISHMONGER (USA)

Director: Neil Ferron

Producers: Valerie Steinberg, Jordan Willcox, Neil Ferron

In this supernatural dark comedy, a pathetic Irish fishmonger must survive a sex pact with an ancient fish creature in order to save his mother’s soul from burning in hell.

Cast: Dominic Burgess, Donnla Hughes, Penny O'Brien, Mark Bramhall, Ron Bottitta, Will Dixon, Mari Weiss

God’s Anus (Switzerland) US Premiere

Director: Jan-David Bolt

Producer: Filippo Bonacci

A dry, gaping hole. Those unlucky enough to see it, will find happiness.

Cast: Fabian Vogt, Luna Schmid, Julian Laybourne, Simon Brusis, Bradley Joseph Graham, Maria Rebecca Sautter, Manolo Zacate Lizárraga

Gurgling (Taiwan) World Premiere

Director: Christine Margaret Wu

Producer: Tzu Ting Tseng

A young housewife’s mundane life is stirred when she suspects someone of gazing at her through her shower window.

Cast: Dingju Wang, Hsu Wei Huang, Neng Hua Lo, Chih ju lin, You Ying Hou

Holy Water (USA)

Director: Claire Barnett

Producers: Claire Barnett, Natalie Remplakowski, Amalia Eddings

After her sister's tragic death, a teenage girl searches for closure in the shadows of her insular, religious community.

Cast: Abby Miner, Katherine Humes, Avery Honea, Jewels Dabdub

how i see me (USA)

Director: Alec Scholzen

Producer: Alec Scholzen

A walk on the beach descends into an unforeseeable nightmare; trying not to die naked.

Cast: Allec Scholzen, Karel Ebergen, Molly Kiernan, Meg Joh, Julie Hoang

Joey Earns Rewards Using the McDonald’s Mobile App & Megh and Clev Discuss Their Future Together (USA)

Director: Brad Roelandt

Producer: Brad Roelandt

Captured in a single aerial take, Clev’s impulsive marriage proposal at a McDonald’s drive-thru is interrupted by a relentlessly upbeat customer.

Cast: Joey Gallimore, Meghan Sullivan, Cleveen Dominguez

Lumbago (Norway) North American Premiere

Director: Bendik Kaltenborn

Producers: Lars Thomas Skare, Bendik Kaltenborn

An older businessman terrorizes two colleagues with a never-ending anecdote, as his whole family gradually descends into some kind of mad fever dream.

Cast: Nils Vogt, Raymond Teigen Hauger, Thea Lambrechts Vaulen, Harald Thaulow, Arnt Egil Andreassen, Grete Kvåli, Bjørn Müller

One Day This Kid (Canada)

Director: Alexander Farah

Producer: Joaquin Cardoner

One day this kid will reach a point where he senses a division that isn’t mathematical.

Cast: Elyas Rahimi, Mahan Mohammadinasab, Massey Ahmar

Stellacast Transmission: PT. 1 Subconscious Eyes (USA)

Director: Uel Renteria

Producers: Michael Oberst, Uel Renteria

Ian has suffered from psychosis for a few years, but now with a substance called Seven that gives him subconscious vision to see actual reality, He can see the faces of those voices in a hidden world within his own. He quickly becomes addicted in his pursuit to get to the bottom of what's really going on.

Cast: William Stallings, Adam Long, Krylon Frye, Keith Rajala, Eric Press, Wes Chick, Jillian Gnarling

The Great Cherokee Grandmother (USA)

Director: Anthony Sneed

Producers: Loren Waters, Ross 0'Shea, Anthony Sneed, Peshawn Bread

A pleasant date between a man of Cherokee heritage and a Caucasian woman goes downhill when the woman flagrantly fixates on the very bane of Cherokee peoples’ existence: the Cherokee Grandmother syndrome.

Cast: Wes Studi, John Henry Gloyne, Phoebe Tyers, Drew Freed, Tom Delgado

The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste (Australia)

Director: Pernell Marsden

Producer: Sophie Booth

Two best friends embark on a high-stakes game of imagination, which takes a somewhat deranged turn and threatens to jeopardise their relationship forever.

Cast: Libby Segal, Frankie Gillespie McKay

The Metal Band’s Guide to the Black Hole (South Korea) World Premiere

Director: Jeon Ah-hyun

Producer: Ryu Seung-hee

Will they be able to show off a headbanging performance that will end with the head of the virgin ghost during their difficult journey?

Cast: Yo-hoon Jang, Jun-su Seol, Sung-ha Lee

The Sea Inside Her (New Zealand) North American Premiere

Director: Alyx Duncan

Producers: Lani-rain Feltham, Michele Powles, Alyx Duncan

Fear takes full shape when a grandmother tries to keep her young grandchild safe from her most unimaginable fears.

Cast: Kilda Northcott, Mateo Cruz

The Sphinx (Canda, USA) World Premiere

Director: Jesse Padveen

Producers: Jesse Padveen, Josh Willick, Paul Aguilera, Solmund MacPherson

A locksmith's date night becomes a waking nightmare.

Cast: Solly Mac, Vanessa Egan, Tom Lute, Patricia Harris, Harold Tausch

The Sweater (Canada) US Premiere

Director: Maziyar Khatam

Producers: Anya Chirkova, Tyler Mason

Pressured into giving away his clothes, an emasculated young man obsessively attempts to reclaim his cherished sweater before it vanishes into the donation abyss.

Cast: Maziyar Khatam, Dylan Ray Hatton, Jake Shannon, Anya Chirkova

Two of Hearts (Canada)

Director: Mashie Alam

Producer: Candice Napoleone

Faced with an uncomfortable dilemma, a brother and sister engage in a battle of wits.

Cast: Basia Wyszynski, Anaiah Lebreton

400 Cassettes (Greece) US Premiere

Director: Thelyia Petraki

Producer: Kostas Tagalakis

After a lesson about cosmic archaeologists and a water-fight in the schoolyard, Elly steals Faye’s soul and Faye gives Elly a rare birthday present.

Cast: Panayiota Yiagli, Ellie Galousi, Arhyris Pavlidis, Thanos Koniaris, Froso Gaza

Documentary Shorts:

Adidas Owns the Reality (Cambodia, USA)

Directors: Keil Orion Troisi, Igor Vamos

Producers: Keil Orion Troisi, Igor Vamos

Prankster activists put on a shocking and satirical fashion show pressuring Adidas to face garment worker realities.

Cast: Len Leng, Isabell Schnalle, Paula Keilholz, Igor Vamos

Apt Mgr (USA)

Director: Ian MacInnes

Producers: Ian MacInnes, Billy Bjork

A filmmaker is stalked by his 85 year old landlord.

Cast: Robert Hubbard

Christmas, Every Day (USA)

Director: Faye Tsakas

Producers: Faye Tsakas, Enrique Pedraza Botero, Lauren Howell, Rowan Ings

From their rural Alabama home, two preteen girls market fashion and beauty products to thousands of online fans.

Cast: Peyton, Lyla, William, Laura

Coywolf (USA)

Director: Lucy Adams

Producer: Lucy Adams

Coywolf is a meditation on the urban landscape of New York City and the coyotes that inhabit it.

Hooked (UK) World Premiere

Director: Glen Fulthorpe

Producer: Glen Fulthorpe

A filmmaker’s journey into his family's past with alcohol and opioid addiction, confronting generational trauma and the complexities of fatherhood while seeking redemption and understanding.

I am grass (India, USA) World Premiere

Director: Abhi Indrekar

Producer: Michaela Henry

I am grass is a meditation on migration from my most marginalized community in India to the 'first world' country.

Cast: Abhi Indrekar, Dakxin Chhara, Ashley Rose

Metamorphosis’ Chantings Or That Time When I Incarnated As Porpoise (Brazil, Portugal)

Director: Ainá Xisto

Producers: Ainá Xisto, Brás Moreau Antunes, Catholic University of Portugal

An abyssal record guided by more than human relations through internal landscapes and authentic conversations to reestablish the flow of Metamorphosis: leaping from being to being

like new ways of saying I.

Cast: Ainá Xisto, Evani Moreira Maia, Hinho Moreno, Pajé Natto Tupinambá

Only if the Baby Cries… (India) North American Premiere

Director: Shadab Farooq

Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra

In the world's only deaf-mute village where silence reigns, tension mounts as Misra Khatoon approaches childbirth. The villagers surround her home and beat drums seeking a response from the newborn.

Cast: Misra Khatoon, Mohammad Iqbal

Project Dad (Estonia, Norway)

Director: Camilla Jämting

Producer: Camilla Jämting

Camilla's unique dad is a pickup artist and self-help enthusiast, while she's an artist and feminist. How can they maintain a strong bond?

Cast: Camilla Jämting, Stefan Leo

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing (UK)

Director: Theo Pangopoulos

Producer: Marissa Keating

A filmmaker of Palestinian descent reimagines a Scottish archive of Palestinian flowers.

The Wash (USA) World Premiere

Director: Mike Feswick

Producer: Mike Feswick

In the scorching isolation of the desert, ‘The Wash’ uncovers a mirage where death and desire converge.

Untitled (Concussion) (USA)World Premiere

Director: Jane Claxton

Producer: Jane Claxton

A first-person exploration of memory and childhood told entirely through the visual archives of others.

Your Harvest May Be Delayed (Jordan, USA) North American Premiere

Director: Ahmad Al-Zu'bi

Producer: Zayd Lahham

An uncovered archive recounts my childhood through sketches, scribbles, and a forgotten love poem.

Cast: Bashar Al-Zu'bi, Noredeen Al-Zu'bi, Leen Al-Zu'bi, Ghada Alkhatib

Animated Shorts:

A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)

Director: Saki Muramoto

Producer: Sayaka Omodaka

At a midnight highway rest area, the weary travelers each quietly relax their minds. A brief moment spent with complete strangers is lonely yet somehow comforting.





Anansi The Spider (Jamaica, USA)

Director: Jared Hall

Producer: Jared Hall

Anansi the Spider must outsmart the biggest, most dangerous animals in the jungle... Or be eaten himself!

Cast: Daniel Jennings, Elijah Gallimore-Repole, Jared Hall





And a Little for Me (USA)

Director: Kathryn Roake

Producer: Kathryn Roake

A beach day of sand and surf ends with dinner, theft of waitress' tips and a riot.

Birth Controlled (USA)

Director: Isabela Fraga-Abaza

Producer: Isabela Fraga-Abaza

You know when you’re taking a poop and you feel your NuvaRing start to slip out and all of a sudden remember you’ve been gaslit your whole life by a system that treats your vagina solely as a vessel for reproduction instead of an organ vital to your ecosystem?





Breadvideo (USA) World Premiere

Director: Banana Sonjira

Producer: Banana Sonjira

3 bread-shaped bakers bake bread in a small square bakery in the middle of a country-sized parking lot.

Cast: Jace Robertson, Freddy, Roody, Danielle Vishlitzky, Maya Halko, Josh Brainin

Deluge (USA) North American Premiere

Director: Meejin Hong

Producer: Meejin Hong

"Deluge" is the slow stampede of a vulnerable mind.

Cast: Daniel Eaton, Odeya Nini

Fish (USA, China)

Director: Yingdan Lai

Producer: California Institute of the Arts

A girl and her pet fish share a love-hate relationship. After a conflict caused by a misunderstanding, the girl impulsively throws the fish into a river. Filled with regret and longing, she eventually returns to the river.





Gemini (USA)

Director: Jamie Griffiths

Producer: Leighton Pierce

A woman begins to see something unsettling hiding in the eyes of her two pet cats.

Les Bêtes (USA)

Director: Michael Granberry

Producer: Michael Granberry

A mysterious rabbit with a set of magic keys summons a host of strange creatures to entertain a wicked king and his decadent court in this dark stop-motion animated fantasy inspired by the works of Ladislas Starevich.

MIMT (USA)

Director: Ted Wiggin

Producer: Ted Wiggin

A snake, a cat and a butterfly play in space

mnemonic (USA) North American Premiere

Director: Raffaele Gans-Pfister

Producer: California Institute of the Arts

Building thinks thought, has realization. landscape in translation.





Mousse Crust (Canada) US Premiere

Director: Badminton Plus

Producer: Badminton Plus

Weird movie. Hard to describe. Flashes of random TV stuff, sewn together by sound, and re-drawn stupidly.

Never Fall in Love. (China, Macao) World Premiere

Directors: Lucy Sao Wa Iao, Angela En-Yu Lao

Producer: Lucy Sao Wa Iao

Doggy Dong and Gold fell in love. Gold’s dad kept warning him not to fall in love. He never wanted to listen. Life has beaten him hard because the words from his dad were coming true…

Cast: Lucy Sao Wa Iao, Angela En-Yu Lao, Johan Karlberg, Anson Chi On Leong, Andrew Lau, Cloud Lee

Tunnel Wandering (Japan) North American Premiere

Director: LI Zehao

Producer: Fuyama Taruto

A woman stands before the door at the end of the tunnel I wandered through. She only gives vague answers to my questions. Am I awake, or still dreaming? Faucets, birds, insects, and various images emerge and vanish on the fabric. I reach out to touch the wind, but can only grasp my own shadow.

Cast: Li Zehao, Shi Zhixuan, Yoshida Hana

Spotlight Short:



When The Smoke Clears (Mexico, USA)

Directors: Misha Kapany Schwarz, Maarya Zafar

Producers: Misha Kapany Schwarz, Maarya Zafar

After a lack of success with traditional psychotherapy and pharmaceuticals for PTSD and depression, two first responders journey to Mexico to undergo psychedelic treatment guided by traditional healers.

Experimental Shorts:

Asset. Everything used. All as it used to be. (Denmark, South Korea) US Premiere

Director: Sophia Ioannou Gjerding

Producer: Sophia Ioannou Gjerding

In a mixture between documentary and fiction, the film examines the diverse dimensions of collecting, exploring collections contained in private households and those in museums. In doing so, it highlights the intertwined relationship between people and things.

Cast: Liz Fodor, Hanne Ioannou, Jadranka Rota

Death Drive (Canada) US Premiere

Director: Eli-Bella Wood

Producer: Eli-Bella Wood

Death is a stalker– a man who idles in a sinister black car across the street, forever. A psychological car chase, a moment of near violence, and finally, a face.

Cast: Eli-Bella Wood, John Scott, Barb, Bette Wood, Bill Robinson, Brenna Loch, Harry Willis





Lacuna (USA)

Directors: Carlo Nasisse, Shirley Yumeng He

Producers: Carlo Nasisse, Shirley Yumeng He

An ancient lake disappears, leaving a fertile valley. In this void, machines, animals, and humans probe the contours of its absence in search of water.

Cast: Stephanie Gumber, Kalihann Willhite, Kyle Lee Willhite, Jeff Costa, Derick Grabow, Sergio Santiago

One Rehearses, the Other Doesn’t (USA) World Premiere

Director: Jessica Hankey

Producers: Gaby Hoffmann, Keren Hantman

In her twenties, Marjorie Annapav gained access to wealth and power but walked away from both. Decades later, she crafts her story into a play, recounting love, murder, and her marriage to artist William Copley, who paid her $600,000 to wed.

Cast: Marjorie Annapav, Ann Randolph





Stroad Movie (USA) World Premiere

Director: Pablo Garcia

Producer: Pablo Garcia

A multimodal portrait about the crumbling integrity of a landscape designed to be everything.

Cast: Avery Kaplan, Stacey Garcia, Ellie Morais, Kylie Rutzen, Reilly Byrnes

Track_ing (Kazakhstan, South Korea)

Directors: Chanyeol Lee, Hanna Cho, Samgar Rakym, Ali Tynybekov

Producers: Chanyeol Lee, Hanna Cho, Samgar Rakym

Among the images of a train between Korea and Kazakhstan, 500*500 pixel squares perform a process of tracking.

Your Mailbox is Full (USA)

Director: Allie Viti

Producer: John Connor Hammond

After clearing a scattered archive of voicemails, their receiver reconnects with a frequent caller.

Cast: Bernard R Block, Allie Viti

Unstoppable Shorts:

Audio Description (USA)

Director: Luke J. Salewski

Producer: Lee Pugsley

A birthday wish gone wrong causes a blind man begins to begin hearing the audio description for the film

Cast: Lee Pugsley, Jonathan Regier, Adrean Barrios, Micaela Moss

BAD SURVIVOR (USA)

Directors: Alex Dvorak, Katie North

Producers: Alex Dvorak, Katie North

After being "broken up with" by her oncologists, a sarcastic young cancer patient — or should say survivor — struggles to adjust to life at home with her multicultural family during her first day in remission.

Cast: Alex Dvorak, Aizzah Fatima, Tony Wolf, Katie North, Marian Licha, Jan Dvorak, Marian Dvorak

Disabled AF (USA) World Premiere

Directors: Cashmere Jasmine, RJ Dawson

Producers: Kiah Amara, Ariel Baska, Cashmere Jasmine

Jess is moving out, and her friends Marsha and Imani are down to help, until they realize they have a traitor in their midst.

Cast: Marsha Elle, Jessica Mikayla, Cashmere Jasmine

Forward Thinking (USA) World Premiere

Directors: Antonio Harper, Abby Burton

Producers: Jeremy Hsing, Patrick Zhang, Charles Worth, Bernie Golias, Abby Burton, Antonio Harper, Victoria Wang

A Black man seeks trademark assistance from the Triple K Law Office to prepare for his inevitable encounter with the police.

Cast: Rance Nix, Tommy Mitchell, Tatiana Turan, Bentley Lewis, Landon Freeman, Zach Laws, Max Flora, Nate Nagvajara

Ignore Your True Feelings at Your Own Peril (Germany) North American Premiere

Director: Miranda Siegel

Producer: Miranda Siegel

Director Miranda Siegel struggles to keep up with her busy life during a bipolar episode, only to find that repressed emotions will always find a way out—through the esophagus if necessary.

Cast: Miranda Siegel, Charles Heyward Meyer

IRON LUNG (USA)

Director: Andrew Reid

Producers: Marie Alyse Rodriguez, Carmen Quiros

When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her caretaker sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.

Cast: Tania Mejia, Veronica Falcón

Mo<3Kyra (UK)

Director: Debbie Hannan

Producer: Justin Edgar

Comedy set during a high school prom about a girl’s last chance to let the girl of her dreams know how she feels about her.

Cast: Saida Ahmed, Haleema Hussain, Shreya M Patel, Mia Juul

No Leg Power (USA) US Premiere

Director: Tristan Anthony Ortiz

Producer: Reign Burton

After surviving a terrible accident that leaves him paralyzed from the waist down, basketball player CJ Bellamy loses his bright future to the NBA. He discovers the world of cross fit and a journey to finding a new life’s purpose.

Cast: CJ Bellamy

Noggin (Italy, USA)

Director: Case Jernigan

Producer: Case Jernigan

A man builds a memory palace out of paper and glass to fight brain damage from multiple sclerosis.

Cast: Case Jernigan

Out of Reach (USA)

Director: Cosmo Rudd

Producers: Sawsan Zakaria, Hannah Burcaw, Shane Burcaw

When two best friends who both have disabilities are left alone, they discover a major difference in their personalities.

Cast: James Ian, Sawsan Zakaria

POSSUM (USA)

Director: Daisy Rosato

Producers: Jackie Monoson, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Daisy Rosato

When the leader of an artist residency kills the possum that's been eating their cauliflower, the residents come to a shocking consensus.

Cast: Misha Brooks, Michelle Davis, Hannah Shealy, Gilbert Diego Sanchez, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz

Promise to Stronger Days (USA) World Premiere

Director: Jessica Senquiz

Producers: Jessica Senquiz, Rafeeat Bishi, Kelly Peña, Maddie Hilliard

Tells the empowering story of Adira, a young woman desiring to live her 20s to the fullest while combatting the crippling reality of her PTSD from childhood sexual assault…with a wrathful twist.

Cast: Colin McCalla, Ashanti Harris, River Blossom, King Judah, Victoria Williams, Ian Sawan, Casey Barnett, Nieashia Brown

Skate (UK) US Premiere

Director: Kasey-Anais Blondell

Producer: R.M. Moses

When a lonely teenage girl meets a group of skater girls at a house party, she is empowered to deal with her social anxiety through skateboarding.

Cast: Hermela Michael, Aisha Jalloh, Elani Baldry, Taylor Lewendon

Super High: A Period Piece (USA)

Director: Bianca D. Lambert

Producer: Kiah Clingman

Amanda battles excruciating period pain caused by fibroids. Desperate for relief, she experiments with a celebrity cannabis brand's edibles. A dosage mishap catapults her into a surreal, anxiety-filled journey until she awakens.

Cast: Bianca D. Lambert, Shannon J. Sharpe, Kiah Alexandria Clingman, Samm Severin

TALK (USA) World Premiere

Director: Jessica Perlman

Producer: Jessica Perlman

A Deaf man needs the help of a translator to get his air conditioning fixed, but things prove complicated when intentions are lost in translation.

Cast: Jacob Schlotthauer, Katrina Reta, Todd Carroll

The Hemingway (USA) World Premiere

Directors: Evan Mathis, Patrick Sean O'Brien

Producers: Patrick Sean O'Brien, Evan Mathis, Doug Pray, Michele Dupree

This is a film about Life, Death, and Shit.

Cast: Patrick Sean O’Brien, J.R. Reed, Scott Murphy

Witness (USA) North American Premiere

Director: Radha Mehta, Saif Jaan

Producers: Radha Mehta, Omar Al-Dakheel, Sheheryar Ahsan

A revered small-town imam faces a crisis of faith when he must choose between upholding the values of his mosque or protecting the safety and spiritual belonging of a male congregant.

Cast: Faran Tahir, Shaan Dasani, Nemma Adeni, Michael MacLeod, Aydin Khowaja

Wrong Guy (USA)

Director: Brett Maline

Producer: Brett Maline

When a disabled dude keeps getting mistaken for other disabled dudes, him and his best friend decide to lean in when he's mistaken again for a disabled celebrity.

Cast: Brett Maline, Johnno Wilson, Kaitlyn Tanimoto, Monica Loomba, Ruha Taslimi, Andrew Lindh, July Diaz

6xty:

A Jog In The Park (USA)

Director: Melissa Vitello

Producers: Bryan Ricke, Melissa Vitello

A lonely man meets his ex-girlfriend in the park to help him pick out new shoes.

Cast: Veronica Wylie, Bryan Ricke, Michael Minnis

Blocked-Together (UK) World Premiere

Director: Noah Boyce

Producer: Finley Golec

A young boy is alone in his grief, forced to come face to face with a recent and tragic loss. Will he ever be able to find connection again in his now fractured and isolated world?

Cast: Simas Barzdaitis, Tom Hare

Cleanse (USA)

Director: Dominic López

Producers: Kelsey Gunn, Dominic López, Nicholas Anthony Reid

A paranoid germaphobe escalates his desperate attempts to rid himself of a virus—until his fear leads him to a tragic decision.

Cast: Nicholas Anthony Reid

Just White Noise (USA) World Premiere

Director: Anya Berlowa

Producers: Anya Berlowa

Fully hand drawn frame by frame, JUST WHITE NOISE offers a glance into human psychology and behavior amid global problems.

Muted (USA) World Premiere

Director: Jenna Reilly

Producers: Erin Brown Thomas, Tara Hotchkis

A disconnected couple is thrust into a strange new world when the magical force of their TV remote interrupts their lives.

Cast: Kelsey Gunn, Jon Snow

Once Upon a Slice in the West (Canada)

Directors: Kyle Dunbar, Christian Tribuzio

Producers: Kyle Dunbar, Christian Tribuzio, Rebecca Callender, Mark Rival

In an old warehouse, a celebration among a gang of oddball criminals turns into a deadly standoff.

Cast: Alexandre Stoupenkov, Mark Rival, Rebecca Callender, Christian Tribuzio

Red Light Green Light (USA)

Director: Corey Grispo

Producer: Luke Baker

A mysterious man is pressing green and red buttons. What are they for?

Cast: James Sylvester, Franco Trelles

SAFE (USA) World Premiere

Director: Alex Kaplan

Producers: Alex Kaplan, Michael Gabriele

As adulthood’s pressures threaten to drown him, Hugh turns to an unexpected companion from his past, hoping to find that unconditional love really does exist.

Cast: Caleb Zlomke

Tacocunr (USA) World Premiere

Director: Erin Brown Thomas

Producer: Elle Shaw

One woman's valiant attempt to log into her email.

Cast: Shannon Gisela, Adam Cleland

Vermin Beings (USA)

Director: Kat Messing

Producer: Kat Messing

Two humans reflect the feral side of humanity as they compete for resources and discover an enticing new contraption in the convenience store.

Cast: Kal-El Bogdanove, Kat Messing

Revolution Short Film Program:

El Gobierno Te Odia (The Government Hates You) (Puerto Rico)

Directors: Juanchi González, Janice Mejías

Producer: Lonely Park

Drawing on once-classified documents, “El Gobierno Te Odia” (The Government Hates You) uncovers the FBI and local police’s decades-long, covert campaign of illegal surveillance against Puerto Rican independence activists.

Cast: Christopher Gregory-Rivera, Manuel De J

Dreams of Water (Mexico) World Premiere

Directors: Emilia Voudouris, Jonathan Glendon

Producers: Emilia Voudouris, Jonathan Glendon

Guided by the voice of her ancestors, Mariposa searches for water in the Mexican desert.

Cast: Mariposa, Yali, Mar

Honey Kaha (New Zealand)

Director: TeWaiarangi Ratana

Producers: Ben Bamford, Mike Minogue

When dinner with her son is ruined by seafood poachers, Honey Kaha must hunt down the colonisers who are responsible and bring them to justice.

Cast: Kura Turuwhenua, Bailey Poching, TeWaiarangi Ratana, Joey Sheppard

Kusi Smiles (Peru, USA) World Premiere

Director: Sisa Quispe

Producer: Apolo Bautista

A Quechua teenager can't sing since her mother passed away until she is confronted by her grief in the Peruvian Andes.

Cast: Renata Flores, Danitza Vidalon Ticllacondor, Cirilo Cuello Quispe

Nipi Utaiamun (Canada)

Director: Uapukun Mestokosho McKenzie

Producer: Wapikoni mobile

Healing and poetic essay on our intergenerational relationship with water.

Cast: Uapukun Mestokosho McKenzie, Rita Mestokosho, Zélya Mestokosho

Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way (USA)

Director: Hao Zhou

Producer: Tyler Hill

Having built a colorful queer life in Iowa, an aspiring costume designer visits their island homeland of Guam to make costumes for a children’s theatre while reconnecting with distant parents.

Cast: Marc Marcos

YANGA (Mexico) US Premiere

Directors: Amaury Barrera, Audrey Del Piccolo

Producers: Omar Uscanga, Manola Verdes, Ines Verdes, Pelayo Couturier

"Yanga" is a celebration of heritage and an homage to those who fought for justice, to the afromexican communities around the country.

Cast: Sami Ayona, Sylvie Henry

DIG - Digital Interactive and Gaming :

Artificial Adventure (USA)

Director: James Cox

Producers: Laura Cochran, Ben Sironko, Flan Falacci

Artificial Adventure invites Twitch players to vote on every twist and turn, shaping wild and unexpected stories together—your vote decides the fate of the adventure!

Diatribes (USA)

Director: Veronica Graham

Producer: Most Ancient

"Diatribes" is a poetic VR experience that explores the internal conflicts that arise when we’re confronted with the reality of climate change.

Cast: Megan Clement

East Beijing Road (Canada) US Premiere

Director: Haoran Chang

Producer: Haoran Chang

East Beijing Road is an asymmetric VR installation that reimag- ines the stories of a building with a history spanning over 100 years in Shanghai, China.

Cast: Haoran Chang, Wang Yuqi

kino lau: many bodies (USA)

Directors: Rachel Nakawatase, Melissa Ferrari, Ryan Betschart

Producers: Rachel Nakawatase, Melissa Ferrari, Ryan Betschart

Traditionally told through dance (hula) and chant (oli), kino lau: many bodies is a visual retelling of native Hawaiian lore through ambient drone music and magic lantern slides.

Cast: Rachel Nakawatase, Melissa Ferrari, Ryan Betschart

Meditate Like a Dolphin (USA)

Director: Michel Pascal

Producers: Jacqueline Cooper, Juliana Klinkert, Joshua Lang

Dive into the depths of your soul with “Meditate Like a Dolphin,” a transformative VR experience that instantly calms the mind and transports you into an unparalleled state of peace.

Cast: Michel Pascal

Palimpsest (USA) US Premiere

Director: Robert A. Emmons Jr.

Producer: Robert A. Emmons Jr.

A messy history of childhood fear and anxiety in America.

Phantom Pain (USA)

Director: Xiner Lan

Producer: Xiner Lan

Ever since the failure of the magic trick 'sawing a woman in half,' the magician's assistant has been rehearsing in two parts: a talking top and a restless bottom.

Cast: Xiner Lan, Yiwei Chen

Pre-game (USA)

Directors: Yvette Granata, Alina Nazmeeva

Producers: Yvette Granata, Alina Nazmeeva

A poetic mixed-reality deconstruction of the production of virtual bodies in animation and game engines, set against the backdrop of American football culture.

Cast: Yvette Granata

The Soil of the Namib: VR (Germany) US Premiere

Director: Christian Zipfel

Producer: Alina Schäfers

A 360° series about illegal mining in Namibia. The three episodes narrate the lives and working conditions of small-scale miners in the context of colonialism.

SOMEWHERE UNKNOWN IN INDOCHINA (Belgium, Taiwan) US Premiere

Directors: Asio Chihsiung Liu, Feng-Ting Tsou

Producers: Asio Chihsiung Liu, Feng-Ting Tsou

Two sisters fled from the wars to a refugee camp. Years later, the elder sister is told that the camp will be demolished soon by her deceased sister.

Cast: Chang Chang-Mien, Genn Lau

The Tent (UK, USA)

Director: Rory Mitchell

Producers: Sébastien Hameline, Lou Doye, Martha Marion

When a woman discovers a mysterious tent has appeared in her front yard, she's not sure what to do about it, but she's definitely NOT going to call the cops.

Cast: Maddy Wager, Jet Eveleth, Greg Mosse

Wildlife Management (USA)

Director: Dan Hale

Producer: Dan Hale

Wildlife Management is an interactive, long-form praxinoscope encased inside a UFO shell displaying a 10 second looping animation.



Slamdance Utah:

Through Thin Ice (USA)

Directors: Gabrielle Kardon, Arthur Veenema

Producers: Arthur Veenema, Gabrielle Kardon

On the shores of the Great Salt Lake, a scientist’s twilight run is upended when her dog plunges through rare lake ice, catalyzing a desperate series of choices.

Cast: Gabrielle Kardon, Dom Clarke

Standout: The Ben Kjar Story (USA) World Premiere

Director: Tanner Christensen

Producers: T.C. Christensen, Tanner Christensen, Ben Kjar

He had no chance at an ordinary life, so instead, he lived an extraordinary one.

Cast: Ben Kjar, LaCol Grant, Anthony Robles, Colton Fielding

Shorts curated by Film Independent’s Project Involve to showcase at Slamdance 2025:

A Violent Noise

Director: Michael Yuchen Lei

Producer: Phillip Yuzhong Ge

A troubled musician mourning the loss of his brother tries to finish one of their songs.



Deep Dish Dimples

Director: Manuel Villarreal

Producer: Josh Olaoluwa

When a black trans man goes to bury a body, he’s confronted with his past identity.



Dormilón

Director: Olivia Marie Valdez

Producer: Katherine Martinez DeLeón

In a quest to become the performer of his dreams, Dormilón, a starry-eyed and middle-aged janitor living in an abandoned theater, must confront his nightmares face-to-face.



Just Wait

Director: Blaine Morris

Producers: Fabiola Andrade, Brian Grisby

A young wife fights to be heard by her husband as a hurricane rages outside their house and danger lurks inside.

Mosh

Director: Portlynn Tagavi

Producer: Lauren Lukow

A desperate father struggles to bond with his son while taking him to a concert for this birthday.

#1 Bad Dad

Director: Natalie Camou

Producer: Bofan Zhang

A jaded ex-supervillain is visited by his long-lost daughter and learns what being a father is all about.