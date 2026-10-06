Recreate the Feel of Classic Film Shooting With These 35mm External Optical Viewfinders
For those looking to try a vintage shooting experience on modern digital cameras, SmallRig has new 35mm External Optical Viewfinders available for a range of camera models.
If you’re into analog photography and shooting but have been forced to embrace the digital camera life and workflow because of budgets, resources, or job constraints, this might be a fun little add-on that brings a bit of that vintage analog feel to your projects.
Obviously more tailored to photography workflows than videography, these new External Optical Viewfinders from SmallRig are a fun add-on you can keep on you or add to your bag whenever you’re jumping more into the photography side of your hybrid shooting projects or needs.
Let’s look at these new SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders and what they can offer.
The SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders
Designed to give shooters a quick way to recreate the classic film-shooting feel and harken back to a nostalgic analog style, these retro film-era viewfinders provide a natural optical view that reduces glare-induced color shifts for more authentic framing.
These viewfinders feature a five-group optical glass system with 93% light transmittance, which should make it easy to work in any lighting. Ideally paired with a 35mm lens on a full-frame camera (if you’re using APS-C, use a 23mm lens), these viewfinders should match a 35mm focal length and offer 3:2 frame lines for quick composition.
SmallRig is shipping these with universal hot shoe mounts that can securely attach them to most popular cameras’ hot shoes and is set to be compatible with many of the top brands, including Fujifilm, Nikon, Canon, Sony, Ricoh, Leica, and others.
Credit: SmallRig
Compatible Cameras
Here’s a full list of cameras compatible with these SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders:
- FUJIFILM: X-Pro3, X-E4, X-E5, X half, X-M5, X100VI, X100V, X-S20, X-T30, X-T30III, X-T4, X-T5, X-H2S, X-T50
- Sony: FX3, a7C II, a7C, ZV-E10 II, ZV-E10, ZV-1F, a6700, and a6600
- Canon: EOS R50V, EOS R50, EOS M6 II, EOS M6, EOS M50, and Powershot V1
- Nikon: Z30, Z50 II, Zfc, and Zf
- Ricoh: GR III, GR III HDF, GR IV, and GR IV HDF
- Leica: Q3
Credit: SmallRig
Price and Availability
Overall, while these aren’t a major necessity for most filmmakers or hybrid-shooter workflows, they are fun add-ons you can use for enjoyment and to connect with what makes photography and content inspiring and fun.
For more info on price and availability, here are the full specs and purchase options below.
- 35mm Optical Viewfinder for Full Frame
- 3:2 Frame Lines
- Affixes to Camera's Shoe Mount
- 93% Light Transmittance
- Retro-Inspired Design
- Multi-Brand Compatibility
- Silicone Pad Protects Hot Shoe
SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinder
Designed for use with mirrorless full-frame digital cameras, this 35mm External Optical Viewfinder from SmallRig provides a vintage, analog-inspired shooting experience. The viewfinder features a five-group optical glass system with a high light transmittance of 93%, making it easy to work in any lighting.
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