If you’re into analog photography and shooting but have been forced to embrace the digital camera life and workflow because of budgets, resources, or job constraints, this might be a fun little add-on that brings a bit of that vintage analog feel to your projects.

Obviously more tailored to photography workflows than videography, these new External Optical Viewfinders from SmallRig are a fun add-on you can keep on you or add to your bag whenever you’re jumping more into the photography side of your hybrid shooting projects or needs.

Let’s look at these new SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders and what they can offer.

The SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders Designed to give shooters a quick way to recreate the classic film-shooting feel and harken back to a nostalgic analog style, these retro film-era viewfinders provide a natural optical view that reduces glare-induced color shifts for more authentic framing. These viewfinders feature a five-group optical glass system with 93% light transmittance, which should make it easy to work in any lighting. Ideally paired with a 35mm lens on a full-frame camera (if you’re using APS-C, use a 23mm lens), these viewfinders should match a 35mm focal length and offer 3:2 frame lines for quick composition. SmallRig is shipping these with universal hot shoe mounts that can securely attach them to most popular cameras’ hot shoes and is set to be compatible with many of the top brands, including Fujifilm, Nikon, Canon, Sony, Ricoh, Leica, and others. Credit: SmallRig

Compatible Cameras Here’s a full list of cameras compatible with these SmallRig 35mm External Optical Viewfinders: FUJIFILM: X-Pro3, X-E4, X-E5, X half, X-M5, X100VI, X100V, X-S20, X-T30, X-T30III, X-T4, X-T5, X-H2S, X-T50

Sony: FX3, a7C II, a7C, ZV-E10 II, ZV-E10, ZV-1F, a6700, and a6600

Canon: EOS R50V, EOS R50, EOS M6 II, EOS M6, EOS M50, and Powershot V1

Nikon: Z30, Z50 II, Zfc, and Zf

Ricoh: GR III, GR III HDF, GR IV, and GR IV HDF

Leica: Q3 Credit: SmallRig

Price and Availability Overall, while these aren’t a major necessity for most filmmakers or hybrid-shooter workflows, they are fun add-ons you can use for enjoyment and to connect with what makes photography and content inspiring and fun. For more info on price and availability, here are the full specs and purchase options below. 35mm Optical Viewfinder for Full Frame

3:2 Frame Lines

Affixes to Camera's Shoe Mount

93% Light Transmittance

Retro-Inspired Design

Multi-Brand Compatibility

Silicone Pad Protects Hot Shoe