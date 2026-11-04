While it’s never anyone’s first choice, recording audio for your films or video projects directly from your camera's built-in microphones can be dicey work. Best case, it sounds ok but not great. Often it sounds horrible and is unusable.

Even with advancements in internal audio recording technology over the years, it is still best practice for most filmmakers and videographers to use external audio recording methods. One step up from built-in audio is adding a better microphone to your camera.

If this feels right for your needs, you’re in luck—especially if you’re shooting on Canon cameras, since this new mic option can boost your in-camera audio. Let’s check it out.

The Canon DM-E10D Microphone Designed to be a compact supercardioid microphone customized to fit in your multi-shoe mount spots on most of the popular Canon camera models (full list below), this new Canon DM-E10D Microphone could be a nice option for vloggers, live streamers, or other social media content creators looking to simply upgrade their built-in camera audio without making major gear or workflow changes. The Canon DM-E10D is about as easy to use as it gets, drawing power and transferring digital monaural audio directly through the camera’s Multi-Function Shoe, which enables true cable-free, battery-free operation while resisting electromagnetic noise. As far as audio coverage goes, it should be a usable option too, thanks to its supercardioid polar pattern, which can capture dialogue from the front and rear of the camera while reducing unwanted room reverberation and ambient noise. Credit: Canon

List of Compatible Canon Cameras Along with the features above, the Canon DM-E10D will also boast a wide 60 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response and come with some other basic but helpful features like an integrated vibration-damping shock mount and a windscreen to further support clear recording. If you’re curious if this might be a good option for your Canon camera setup, here’s a full list of compatible Canon camera models: EOS R1

EOS R3

EOS R5 Mark II

EOS R6 Mark III (ver. 1.1.2 or later)

EOS R6 Mark II

EOS R6 V (ver. 1.1.2 or later)

EOS R7

EOS R8

EOS R8 Mark II

EOS R10

EOS R50

EOS R50 V (ver. 1.1.2 or later)

EOS C400 (ver. 1.0.9.1 or later)

EOS C80 (ver. 1.0.9.1 or later)

EOS C50 (ver. 1.0.7.1 or later)

EOS R5 C (ver. 1.1.4.1 or later)

PowerShot V1 Credit: Canon

Price and Availability The Canon DM-E10D Compact Supercardioid Microphone is available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping at the end of the year. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Vloggers and Social Media Creators

Canon Multi-Function Shoe Connection

Cable-Free, Battery-Free Operation

Ultracompact, Lightweight Design

Supercardioid for Highly Focused Pickup

60 Hz to 20 kHz Frequency Response

Integrated Vibration-Damping Shock Mount

Dedicated Menu Button for Settings

Includes Windscreen