As is usually the case with any marketplace, the more brands and manufacturers in the space, the better. With the film and video industry currently booming back to pre-pandemic levels, it’s great to see that more companies are providing diverse, and at times more affordable, camera battery options.

SmallRig, the Chinese manufacturing company perhaps best known for their camera cages, rigs and accessories, has recently entered the camera battery arena now too. With their own, new brand of rechargeable USB-C batteries designed for several of the major camera brands, this should be welcome news for market diversity.

Let’s check out if any of these batteries might be right for you.

SmallRig USB-C Rechargeable Batteries Now, what’s cool about these new USB-C rechargeable camera batteries from SmallRig is really just how diverse and cost-effective they’re set to be here. They’re also very easy-to-use and designed for quick charge and accessibility. With USB-C charging ports, they can support power banks, power strips, car chargers or any other dedicated charger setups. They also provide high-current charging which should help make them full in less time, plus provide nominal capacity for longer run time overall. Each of these sets come with their own visually distinctive color, fully decoded and with no pop-ups. SmallRig also boasts that they are all made with quality battery cells and with safe and reliable circuits for stable voltage and current output.

SmallRig Rechargeable Batteries for Different Cameras As mentioned above, these new USB-C rechargeable camera batteries from SmallRig are designed for different camera options including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon. You can browse some recommended picks below, or check out SmallRig’s full selection on their website here.

SmallRig NP-W235 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery The NP-W235 USB-C Rechargeable Battery from SmallRig has been engineered for select FUJIFILM cameras that use the NP-W235 battery. With a 2400mAh capacity, the battery can last for up to 1.5 hours of video recording and up to 336 still shots. A built-in USB-C port and included cable allows you to charge it from any USB-C compatible device, saving you the need to bring a separate charger. $39.99

SmallRig LP-E6NH USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery The LP-E6NH USB-C Rechargeable Battery from SmallRig has been engineered for select Canon cameras that use the LP-E6NH battery. With a 2400mAh capacity, the battery can last for up to 3 hours of video recording and up to 780 still shots. A built-in USB-C port and included cable allows you to charge it from any USB-C compatible device, saving you the need to bring a separate charger. $39.99

SmallRig NP-FZ100 USB-C Rechargeable Camera Battery The NP-FZ100 USB-C Rechargeable Battery from SmallRig has been engineered for select Sony cameras that use the NP-FZ100 battery. With a 2400mAh capacity, the battery can last for up to 3.8 hours of video recording and up to 680 still shots. A built-in USB-C port and included cable allows you to charge it from any USB-C compatible device, saving you the need to bring a separate charger. $44.99

SmallRig NP-FW50 2-Battery Kit with Dual Charger The NP-FW50 2-Battery Kit with Dual Charger from SmallRig is a portable solution featuring an integrated USB-A cable on the charger, allowing you to connect directly to standard USB wall-plug power adapters. The charger also has a USB-C input port, which lets you connect power banks and other power options using an optional USB-C cable. $33.90

SmallRig EN-EL15 2-Battery Kit with Dual Charger The EN-EL15 2-Battery Kit with Dual Charger from SmallRig is a portable solution featuring an integrated USB-A cable on the charger, allowing you to connect directly to standard USB wall-plug power adapters. The charger also has a USB-C input port, which lets you connect power banks and other power options using an optional USB-C cable. $42.90

SmallRig NP-F970 Dual-Battery and Charger Kit Power any video camera, LED light, or monitor that uses Sony NP-F-type batteries with this NP-F970 Dual-Battery and Charger Kit from SmallRig. Equipped with a fully decoded chip, the NP-F970 battery can be used with a multitude of Sony cameras without causing pop-up windows or any incompatibility issues and is the exact size as the original Sony model. $69.90