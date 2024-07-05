Boost Your Live Content with Sony’s New PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter
The Sony PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter is here to provide high-speed and stable video transport over 5G networks for your live content.
While a lot of focus lately in the film and video industry has been on how to combat the rise of AI technology, one area which should remain (relatively) AI-free is live content. Well, we say that now, but who knows. Still, it’s hard to do anything live besides capture, which is why it’s worth arguing that live content is a stable way to go for a lot of film and video professionals.
To help in this area, Sony has stepped up its commitment to live content creation with their launch of their new PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter which enables high-speed, stable still image and video transport over 5G networks. A great option for news agencies, photo and video journalists, and all of the myriad of corporate, wedding, and event photo and video pros, along with broadcast professionals.
Let’s take a look at the new PDT-FP1.
Sony PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter
Sony Portable Data Transmitter
Designed to allow live content creators the ability to transmit photos and live stream videos quickly and remotely, this compact transmitter is designed with internal antennas and connects to your camera using USB or HDMI tethering.
The Sony PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter can also transmit photos or live stream up to UHD 4K video using wired LAN, Bluetooth, USB-C, or 5G/LTE cellular connections using separately available nanoSIMs or eSIMs. It also supports dual SIM operation for network failover using nanoSIM + eSIM technology.
With a bright 6.1" OLED display, users will be able to preview your camera image and display network status data. The internal battery provides up to 4 hours of operation time in LTE mode, and it can be powered and/or charged using USB PD fast charging. Internal 256GB storage allows you to store data, you can add a microSD card up to 1TB for additional storage, or you can connect to Sony's Creator's Cloud for transfer and streaming support.
Price and Availability
Sony Portable Data Transmitter
The Sony PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter is out now and available to purchase for all of your wireless live streaming and broadcast needs. Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- Portable On-Camera Monitor/Transmitter
- 5G/LTE High-Speed Data Transmission
- Wi-Fi, LAN, Bluetooth, Cellular Networks
- USB-C Connectivity and USB PD Charging
- Dual Nano + eSIM Options, Cloud Connect
- 6.1" 2520 x 1080 OLED Display
- Monitor with Network Visualizer App
- 256GB Internal Storage, microSD to 1TB
Sony Portable Data Transmitter
Transmit your photos and live stream videos quickly and remotely with the Portable Data Transmitter from Sony. The compact transmitter is designed with internal antennas and connects to your camera using USB or HDMI tethering.
