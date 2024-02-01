As is the case with pretty much every aspect of film and video technology, everything is getting smarter. We’re getting smarter cameras with smarter autofocus and face tracking. We’re getting editing software with AI-powered automation and text-based editing, and we’re even getting entirely AI-generated videos and soundtracks at this point.

So, it’s with little surprise really that other areas are getting smarter too. But batteries? Come on! How could those get any smarter?

Well, HEDBOX has recently announced their new NINA series lineup of V-Mount and Gold Mount batteries that will include a sophisticated new low-capacity smart alarm system.

Let’s take a look at these new batteries (which come in two capacities with 99.2Wh and 148.8Wh options) and explore their specs, ports and this new continuous monitoring smart alarm.

The History of HEDBOX While we haven’t covered HEDBOX much in the past, the Slovenian-based company (technically, founded in Switzerland with production mainly in China) specializes in all types of power solutions for those in the film and video world. HEDBOX has released plenty of great batteries over the years (both V-Mount and Gold Mount) as well as battery plates, DVs, and other useful tools. However, this new NINA lineup promises to be one of the hottest new offerings by the company—and in the battery for the video market overall.

HEDBOX NINA M 99.2Wh Mini Battery Designed for all types of professional cinema cameras and pro video accessories that need to run for extended periods and require reliable power sources, the new HEDBOX NINA M 99.2Wh Mini Battery should provide an ideal solution for working long hours on set or in the studio. Offering 16.8V power via its V-mount connection, the NINA M will be certified for carry-on air transport and will feature a 6700mAh capacity with support for high-current draws up to 15A.

It will also include two integrated D-Tap ports to help provide power to other necessary accessories, plus two USB ports (one USB-A output and one USB-C 2-way PD output), which should offer ample flexibility for charging other small electronic devices like your smartphones while on set with support up to 25A on the PD option. Here are the full specs: 16.8V 99.2Wh Li-Ion V-Mount Battery

Supports up to 15A Total Draw

2 D-Tap Accessory Outputs

USB-A Charging Port, USB-C Port 2-Way PD

OLED Display

Cells Framing Construction System

Carry-On Air Transport Certification

HEDBOX NINA L 148.8Wh Mini Battery Similar to the NINA M, the HEDBOX NINA L 148.8Wh Mini Battery is also designed for professional video cameras and pro video accessories. However, unlike the NINA M, the NINA L option will offer the same 16.8V power but with a 10,050mAh capacity with support for high-current draws up to 15A.

The NINA L will also include the same two integrated D-Tap ports to help provide power to other necessary accessories, plus the same two USB ports for charging multiple accessories and devices like smartphones with support for up to 25A on the PD option. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 16.8V 148.8Wh Li-Ion V-Mount Battery

Supports up to 15A Total Draw

2 D-Tap Accessory Outputs

USB-A Charging Port, USB-C Port 2-Way PD

OLED Display

Cells Framing Construction System

Carry-On Air Transport Certification

The HEDBOX Smart Alarm Now, the killer feature here might simply be the continuous monitoring smart alarm system that you’ll find below the status screen on the HEDBOX batteries. The front of the battery unit features a built-in OLED display that will showcase the overall battery percentage, the battery cycle count, charging status, and the time remaining on the said battery. But in the IDR ring section, HEDBOX has added an emergency alarm that will trigger when the battery capacity level drops below 20%. The battery will use an easily visible flashing IDR ring, which lets everyone on set know that it’s probably time to change the battery or, you know, wrap things up. The HEDBOX Smart Alarm HEDBOX