The new era of immersive content is coming, or, in some ways, already here. The question is more about timing than anything else at this point, so if you want to get ahead, now might be a good time to start exploring these new workflows.

To help with this, Sony has unveiled its new ECM-AX10 spatial audio USB-C microphone, which features four omnidirectional electret condenser capsules, making it capable of recording everything from stereo and binaural audio to full ambisonics.

Is it overkill for most content creators? Maybe a little, but it's cool and worth exploring for the future, maybe a bit too. Let’s check it out.

The New Sony ECM-AX10 The Sony ECM-AX10 aims to deliver immersive audio that matches the content and video recorded by high-end pros, while also serving everyday creators looking to capture content or even go live. The Sony ECM-AX10 features a built-in accelerometer that auto-detects the microphone’s orientation and adjusts accordingly, helping it handle all the audio situations listed above, from stereo to ambisonic. The mic also offers a range of other audio-recording workflow features, including switchable noise-cut and low-cut filters, auto gain control, and a dedicated ATT switch. It even has a dedicated SELFIE switch that can adjust sound orientation for front-facing video, if that’s what you’re into.

Price and Availability Credit: Sony The Sony ECM-AX10 aims to deliver a lot with its immersive upside, but it’s also a regular microphone with a 3.5mm headphone output that should enable direct, zero-latency monitoring and your usual mix of mic bells and whistles. If you’d like to learn more about this option and explore its advanced spatial audio processing in more detail, here are the full specs and purchase options. Ambisonics, Binaural, and Stereo Capture

Four Omnidirectional Capsules

Reduces Background and Wind Noise

Auto Mic Orientation for Flexible Angles

Auto Gain Control

Peak Indicators and ATT Control

Switch Audio Orientation for Selfies

3.5mm Output for Direct Monitoring

Sony Spatial Audio Video Tool App

Includes Windscreen, Cable & Mic Holder