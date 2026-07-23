While the big news of the week, especially for Sony fans, is going to be the new FX5 camera finally being officially revealed ( along with its extra add-ons ), there’s still plenty to explore for how to use not just this Sony camera, but all Sony cameras as part of your own robust production systems.

If you’re someone looking to take on multi-camera shoots for various purposes, the Sony Monitor & Control app is a good home base to consider. For those interested in this mobile app and its features, Sony has released a great tutorial that covers everything you need to know to enable monitoring with your Sony cameras.

Check it out below.

Sony Monitor & Control App So, this Monitor & Control app is a mobile app part of Sony’s Creators’ Cloud that enables visual content creators to wirelessly and via wired connections control high-precision monitoring, exposure, and focus, and to monitor multiple cameras from a smartphone, tablet, or Mac. The app can be quite useful for those looking for complex, multi-camera monitoring situations where they want to simultaneously control compatible cameras from various devices. Obviously, this is most helpful to solo shooters or small crews trying to take on bigger projects than they would usually be able to in the past.