Cameras come and cameras go, yet there are a few legacy brands that always seem to be able to increase the hype levels for their products to levels that few other brands are ever able to achieve. Not to knock the other companies, which make great cameras and products, but names like Sony and Canon in particular somehow stir up the largest anticipation for their new cameras—deservedly so or not (but often deservedly so).

That appears to be the case with the new Sony FX2, the company’s latest digital cinema camera option that features some impressive cinematic video that combines with advanced photo capture. The Sony FX2 is highly anticipated indeed, and now it’s ready to ship.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get your hands on a Sony FX2 if you so choose.

The Sony FX2 is Ready to Ship So, what’s so great about the FX2, you ask? Well, to start, it’s equipped with a 33MP full-frame sensor, and promises to offer new AI-powers the likes of which have not been seen in a Sony cinema camera before. The FX2 promises to combine the comprehensive video capabilities of the Sony Cinema Line with enhanced still image capturing in a compact, travel-friendly form factor. The camera has been designed to be ideal for on-the-go filmmakers and content creators as it features an S-Log3 photo mode with optional LUT application, and it sports a 3.68m-dot OLED viewfinder that tilts from 0 to 90°. Plus, its AI processing unit should further provide active image stabilization and real-time subject recognition, allowing for maximizing the accuracy of autofocus and framing.

Price and Availability Sold on the hype already? Well, don’t let us get in the way of slowing you down. Here are the full specs and purchase options to help you get your hands on the Sony FX2 here today. 33MP Full-Frame CMOS Exmor R Sensor

4K up to 60 fps | 1080p up to 120 fps

33MP Stills in S-Log3 at 800/4000 ISO

AI-Powered Auto Focus & Framing

Dynamic Active AI-Based Stabilization

10-Bit 4:2:2 XAVC S-I, 16-Bit Raw Output

S-Cinetone/S-Log3/HLG, 15+ Stops DR

3.68m-Dot 0.7x OLED EVF with 90° Tilt

CFexpress Type A & SD Card Slots

2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi for 4K Live Streaming