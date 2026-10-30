Sony’s popular mobile app for filmmakers, videographers, and visual creators already does a good deal to enable wired and wireless video and unlock high-precision exposure adjustments and focus control on the larger screens of your smartphones, tablets, and Mac computers.

But it could always be improved too.

And that’s what Sony’s offering with this new 3.1 update to the Monitor & Control app, which adds support for some new Sony cameras and fine-tunes white balance. Let’s look at everything new with the Sony Monitor & Control app.

Sony Monitor & Control App Update 3.1 Credit: Sony The biggest news in this 3.1 update is support for new Sony cameras like the a6700 and the ZV-E10 II. The camera control app for smartphones and other devices will also support fine-tuning white balance, plus updates on how to set the display frame rate during Multi-Camera Monitoring. The system will also now automatically reconnect if a camera connection is dropped, a helpful new feature the company says will work regardless of the number of connected cameras. Here’s the full list of everything new with Sony Monitor & Control App Update 3.1: Support for α6700 and ZV-E10 II has been added.

Support for fine-tuning white balance has been added*.

The display frame rate can now be set during Multi-Camera Monitoring.

The system will now automatically reconnect if a camera connection is dropped, regardless of the number of connected cameras. *Supported only on camera models with a white balance adjustment function.