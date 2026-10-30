Sony Updates Its Monitor & Control App to Support More Cameras and Better Fine-Tune White Balance
More updates are here for the Sony Monitor & Control app, as the latest update (version 3.1) is here with more support and features added.
Sony’s popular mobile app for filmmakers, videographers, and visual creators already does a good deal to enable wired and wireless video and unlock high-precision exposure adjustments and focus control on the larger screens of your smartphones, tablets, and Mac computers.
But it could always be improved too.
And that’s what Sony’s offering with this new 3.1 update to the Monitor & Control app, which adds support for some new Sony cameras and fine-tunes white balance. Let’s look at everything new with the Sony Monitor & Control app.
Sony Monitor & Control App Update 3.1
Credit: Sony
The biggest news in this 3.1 update is support for new Sony cameras like the a6700 and the ZV-E10 II. The camera control app for smartphones and other devices will also support fine-tuning white balance, plus updates on how to set the display frame rate during Multi-Camera Monitoring.
The system will also now automatically reconnect if a camera connection is dropped, a helpful new feature the company says will work regardless of the number of connected cameras.
Here’s the full list of everything new with Sony Monitor & Control App Update 3.1:
- Support for α6700 and ZV-E10 II has been added.
- Support for fine-tuning white balance has been added*.
- The display frame rate can now be set during Multi-Camera Monitoring.
- The system will now automatically reconnect if a camera connection is dropped, regardless of the number of connected cameras.
*Supported only on camera models with a white balance adjustment function.
Price and Availability
Credit: Sony
The Sony Monitor & Control app is free to download and use for basic monitoring, with advanced features unlocked through plans starting at $5 a month. You can find more info on the Apple App Store here.
- Vastly Improve the Operability of Your Sony Cameras With These Helpful App Updates ›
- Your Sony a1 II is Due for an Upgrade With Firmware Update v3.00 Set to Bring Major Improvements ›
- Turn Your Smartphone into a Remote Monitor with This App for Sony Cameras ›
- Sony Adds New Recording Functionalities and Audio Controls to Its Monitor & Control App ›
- Here’s How You Can Add the New Sony FX5 to Your Multi-Camera Monitoring Workflows ›