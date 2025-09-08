Vastly Improve the Operability of Your Sony Cameras With These Helpful App Updates
The Sony Monitor & Control and Creators’ App are both highly recommended apps that provide major boosts to the operability of your Sony cameras and workflows.
Sony has announced some pretty significant updates for two of its popular apps that are a part of the company’s Creators’ Cloud ecosystem. The Monitor & Control app and the Creators’ App both get new firmware updates that add new functionalities and improved performance and operability for your Sony cameras and workflows.
Let’s take a look at the firmware updates for each and explore how they can help small teams scale multi-view to up to 20 cameras on Premium plans, and speed up your camera-to-cloud media handoffs.
Sony Monitor & Control App Update
The biggest news here for the Sony Monitor & Control app is that it now supports Mac for single-camera monitoring for free. Users will also now be able to access multi-view camera monitoring for up to 20 cameras when using the Premium plans. The update also adds some new advanced tools, including HDMI/UVC high-resolution viewing as well.
Here’s everything new in the Sony Monitor & Control version 2.4.0 update:
What’s new in Monitor & Control (v2.4.0)
- Mac support (single-camera free; multi-camera on paid plan), macOS 14.7–15.3.
- Multi-camera monitoring up to 20 units (Premium plan).
- HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (paid plan; Xperia and PDT-FP1 only).
- Snapshot with embedded shooting data (paid plan) and assignable clip flags (OK/NG/KEEP).
- Cropping & Framing on smartphones; Focus Map PiP; horizontal flip and full-screen live view during vertical monitoring.
- Supported cameras (as of Aug 2025): BURANO, PXW-Z300, PXW-Z200, HXR-NX800, FX6, FX3, FX2, FX30, α1 II, α1, α9 III, α7R V, α7S III, α7 IV, ZV-E1 (latest firmware required).
Plans & availability for M&C
- Free: core wired/wireless monitoring, exposure/focus controls, markers, de-squeeze, iPad multi-camera, Cropping & Framing, assignable flags*.
- Basic: $4.99/mo or $49.99/yr — adds Snapshot, simultaneous setting changes across cameras in multi-view, and HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (Xperia only), plus up to 10 Cropping & Framing presets.
- Premium: $22.99/mo or $229.90/yr — unlocks Mac multi-camera and scaling up to 20 cameras.
You can download the Sony Monitor & Control app on the Google Play Store here and the Apple App Store here.
Sony Creators’ App Update
The Sony Creators’ App serves as an easy and effective way for solo shooters or small teams to link capture and delivery, as supported cameras can now upload directly to Ci Media Cloud without using a smartphone or other device.
This means you’ll be able to continue capturing while media is being sent to a phone or tablet, allowing for more flexibility on set or out on location.
Here’s everything new coming to the Sony Creators’ App with version 3.1.0:
- Direct Ci Media Cloud upload: Upload from camera (no phone needed); not saved in Creators’ Cloud; long uploads may power off the camera.
- Supported: FX3 (v6.02+), FX2, FX30 (v5.02+), α7S III (v4.00+).
- Camera → smartphone transfer: Wi-Fi or USB (USB 3.2 = faster, more stable).
- Transfer while shooting: Continue capturing while media sends to phone/tablet.
- Supported: FX3 (v6.00+), FX2, FX30 (v5.00+), α1 II, α1 (v3.00+), α9 III (v3.00+), α7R V (v3.00+), α7S III (v4.00+), α7 IV (v4.00+), α7CR (v2.00+), α7C II (v2.00+), α6700 (v2.00+), ZV-E1 (v2.00+), RX1R III, ILX-LR1 (v2.00+).
- Transfer reliability: Interrupted transfers can resume; supports differential transfer and mid-transfer additions.
- Clip preview before transfer: Review and send only selected clips.
- Supported: FX3 (v6.00+), FX2, FX30 (v5.00+), α7S III (v4.00+), α7CR (v2.00+), α7C II (v2.00+), α6700 (v2.00+), RX1R III.
You can download the Sony Creators’ App on the Google Play Store here and the Apple App Store here.
