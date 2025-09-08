Sony has announced some pretty significant updates for two of its popular apps that are a part of the company’s Creators’ Cloud ecosystem. The Monitor & Control app and the Creators’ App both get new firmware updates that add new functionalities and improved performance and operability for your Sony cameras and workflows.

Let’s take a look at the firmware updates for each and explore how they can help small teams scale multi-view to up to 20 cameras on Premium plans, and speed up your camera-to-cloud media handoffs.

Sony Monitor & Control App Update The biggest news here for the Sony Monitor & Control app is that it now supports Mac for single-camera monitoring for free. Users will also now be able to access multi-view camera monitoring for up to 20 cameras when using the Premium plans. The update also adds some new advanced tools, including HDMI/UVC high-resolution viewing as well. Here’s everything new in the Sony Monitor & Control version 2.4.0 update: What’s new in Monitor & Control (v2.4.0) Mac support (single-camera free; multi-camera on paid plan), macOS 14.7–15.3.

Multi-camera monitoring up to 20 units (Premium plan).

HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (paid plan; Xperia and PDT-FP1 only).

Snapshot with embedded shooting data (paid plan) and assignable clip flags (OK/NG/KEEP).

Cropping & Framing on smartphones; Focus Map PiP; horizontal flip and full-screen live view during vertical monitoring.

Supported cameras (as of Aug 2025): BURANO, PXW-Z300, PXW-Z200, HXR-NX800, FX6, FX3, FX2, FX30, α1 II, α1, α9 III, α7R V, α7S III, α7 IV, ZV-E1 (latest firmware required). Plans & availability for M&C Free: core wired/wireless monitoring, exposure/focus controls, markers, de-squeeze, iPad multi-camera, Cropping & Framing, assignable flags*.

Basic: $4.99/mo or $49.99/yr — adds Snapshot, simultaneous setting changes across cameras in multi-view, and HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (Xperia only), plus up to 10 Cropping & Framing presets.

Premium: $22.99/mo or $229.90/yr — unlocks Mac multi-camera and scaling up to 20 cameras. You can download the Sony Monitor & Control app on the Google Play Store here and the Apple App Store here .