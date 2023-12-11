Despite what all of the AI news might make it appear, the world of film and video is still very much defined by the hardware—not the software of the future. And one of the best killer features in today’s video profession is wireless production.

Hollyland, in particular, has made great strides in this space with its previous Mars wireless video systems, which we’ve covered here in the past. However, their newest Mars 400S Pro II system might be its best yet.

Featuring HDMI/SDI input and recording devices and 5GHz wireless technology, this new system will allow for units to communicate from up to a claimed 500’ away while transmitting up to 1080p video at 60fps with a low 0.07 latency and high 12Mb/s data range.

Let’s explore this system and see if will be right for you and your project needs.

Introducing the Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II What’s cool about this new Mars 400S Pro II is that it allows users to add up to 1080p60 wireless video transmission to their favorite digital cameras—and it works with pretty much any cinema camera, mirrorless, gimbal, or even DSLR camera under the sun (as long as you have HDMI or SDI out) With a lightweight and easy-to-use design, this wireless transmission system provides HDMI and SDI inputs with passthrough so you can work with a variety of setups and still have a video signal to send to other devices. It also features an low 70 ms latency and a high 12Mb/s data rate with a line-of-sight transmission up to 500’ to the receiver and/or to the Hollyview Wi-Fi app. Also, to help those who want the strongest line-of-sight signal, the system comes with two external antennas for the transmitter and two on the receiver, plus one included as a spare. This is a nice touch for those creatives who travel and tend to get their gear banged up during transit.

Base System Option as Well While we’d probably recommend most crews go for the full wireless transmission system, Hollyland does offer a base system for the Mars 400S Pro II as well. This base system includes one transmitter and one receiver, but can support up to two receiver units or a combination of receiver and Wi-Fi enabled devices using the Hollyview app with your preferred iOS or Android device. This app in particular is quite neat as it allows users to facilitate channel scanning, plus it serves as a way to monitor your overall transmission signal when you’re in the studio or out in the field. If you’re curious to check out this base system for the Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II, you can review the specs and purchase links here below. Mars 400S PRO Receiver Only

Receive up to 1080p60 Video from 500'

Extremely Low 70 ms Latency

3G-SDI and HDMI Outputs, Embedded Audio

L-Series Battery/USB-C/DC Power

OLED Display, Low-Battery Warning

12 MB/s Data Rate, Adjustable Fan Modes

Shoe Adapter and 1/4"-20 Mounting Thread

Price and Availability for the Full System However, as mentioned above, if you want the most bang for your buck, you’re probably going to want to start with the full Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II system itself. This is the package that comes with the transmitter and receiver set and should allow crews of any size the tools they need to get started with wireless video right away. The Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II is out and available for purchase today. And here are the full specs and purchase links. Transmitter and Receiver Set

Transmit up to 1080p60 Video

Transmit up to 500' Line-of-Sight

Extremely Low 70 ms Latency

SDI and HDMI Inputs and Outputs

L-Series Battery/USB-C/DC Power

OLED Display, Low-Battery Warning

Shoe Adapter and 1/4"-20 Mounting Thread