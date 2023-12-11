Despite what all of the AI news might make it appear, the world of film and video is still very much defined by the hardware—not the software of the future. And one of the best killer features in today’s video profession is wireless production.
Featuring HDMI/SDI input and recording devices and 5GHz wireless technology, this new system will allow for units to communicate from up to a claimed 500’ away while transmitting up to 1080p video at 60fps with a low 0.07 latency and high 12Mb/s data range.
Let’s explore this system and see if will be right for you and your project needs.
Introducing the Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II
What’s cool about this new Mars 400S Pro II is that it allows users to add up to 1080p60 wireless video transmission to their favorite digital cameras—and it works with pretty much any cinema camera, mirrorless, gimbal, or even DSLR camera under the sun (as long as you have HDMI or SDI out)
With a lightweight and easy-to-use design, this wireless transmission system provides HDMI and SDI inputs with passthrough so you can work with a variety of setups and still have a video signal to send to other devices.
It also features an low 70 ms latency and a high 12Mb/s data rate with a line-of-sight transmission up to 500’ to the receiver and/or to the Hollyview Wi-Fi app.
Also, to help those who want the strongest line-of-sight signal, the system comes with two external antennas for the transmitter and two on the receiver, plus one included as a spare. This is a nice touch for those creatives who travel and tend to get their gear banged up during transit.
Base System Option as Well
While we’d probably recommend most crews go for the full wireless transmission system, Hollyland does offer a base system for the Mars 400S Pro II as well. This base system includes one transmitter and one receiver, but can support up to two receiver units or a combination of receiver and Wi-Fi enabled devices using the Hollyview app with your preferred iOS or Android device.
This app in particular is quite neat as it allows users to facilitate channel scanning, plus it serves as a way to monitor your overall transmission signal when you’re in the studio or out in the field.
If you’re curious to check out this base system for the Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II, you can review the specs and purchase links here below.
However, as mentioned above, if you want the most bang for your buck, you’re probably going to want to start with the full Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II system itself. This is the package that comes with the transmitter and receiver set and should allow crews of any size the tools they need to get started with wireless video right away.
The Hollyland Mars 400S Pro II is out and available for purchase today. And here are the full specs and purchase links.
As 2023 unfurls its cinematic tapestry, the Black List emerges once again, spotlighting the most captivating and unproduced scripts as voted by film industry professionals.
“This year, the industry was defined by a debate about the value of writers within it, and I think it’s inevitable that this year’s Black List means more than it has in the past,” said founder of the list Franklin Leonard.
He continued, “I’ve been saying that writing is the lifeblood of the industry for almost twenty years now, and I’ll continue saying it until the industry actually starts acting like it. Now that the strikes are over, I look forward to these and other great scripts getting made so I can watch them as an audience member myself.”
Check out the list below.
The 2023 Black List
49: BAD BOY by Travis Braun
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Charles Ferraro, Zoe Prince
Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment
Managers: Matt Horwitz, Amotz Zakai
A rescue dog suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.
47: STAKEHORSE by Justin Piasecki
Agency: Paradigm
Agent: Ethan Neale, Mark Ross, Matt Snow
Management Company: Range Media Partners
Managers: Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Michael Kagan
Financier: Amazon/MGM
Production Company: Hidden Pictures
A racetrack veterinarian who runs an off-the-books ER for criminals finds his practice and life in jeopardy when he’s recruited for his patient’s heist.
42: SPOILER by Jordan Rosenbloom
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Zac Frognowski, Adam Klein
After passing on a hot new screenplay, a studio executive finds himself trapped as the protagonist inside the film and must regain control before the credits roll.
25: HEAD GAMES by Colin Liddle
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Anna Jinks
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Erick Mendoza
Production Company: Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Everlast Pictures, Range Media Partners
A corporate spy poses as a personal chef to the disgraced founder of a neuroprosthetics firm in order to steal his seismic-shifting new invention from his secluded villa in Greece.
24: DIDIER by Jackson Kellard
Management Company: Rain
Managers: Lucius Cary, Matt Rosen
The inspiring true story of international soccer icon Didier Drogba and his efforts to end a bloody civil war in his home country of Ivory Coast; not just with the skill of his feet, but also with the power of his voice.
21: HIGH CONCEPT by Alex Kavutskiy, Ryan Perez
Management Company: Artists First
Managers: Haley Jones, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss
Production Company: Vertigo
In the early 2000s, two totally opposite best friends, Mike (an uptight lawyer) and BJ (a stoner slacker), awake one morning to find that they have swapped bodies, are stuck in a time loop, and are afflicted with many other high-concept comedy premises of that era. Drawing upon their knowledge of those type of movies, Mike & BJ must learn their lesson(s) and get their lives back to normal.
21: PATSY by Filipe Coutinho
Management Company: Rain
Managers: Matt Rosen
The untold and unfiltered true story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline, from her humble beginnings in Virginia to her untimely death at the height of her fame
20: FORBIDDEN FRUITS by Meredith Alloway, Lily Houghton
Agency: United Talent Agency / William Morris Entertainment
Agent: Anna Flickinger, Ava Myint, Rachel Viola (Houghton), Annabel Gualazzi, McCall Koenig, Brett Rosen, Sarah Self (Alloway)
Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment
Managers: Trent Hubbard
Production Company: MXN
Free People employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their ‘girl boss’ ways, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate.
When a woman experiences delivery scams that grow increasingly personal and strange, she becomes hellbent on discovering her anonymous sender.
19: FIRST YOU HEAR THEM by Sean Harrigan
Management Company: Empirical Evidence
Managers: Derrick Eppich
Production Company: Platinum Dunes, Cameron Alexander, Gille Klabin
A group of twenty-somethings try the ‘perfect drug’ for the first time. It’s only when they come down from the euphoric high that the hauntings begin: First you hear them. Then you see them. Then they come for you.
19: FORAGERS by Sam Boyer
Management Company: Range Media Partners
Managers: Alain Carles, Tanya Cohen, Andrew Nallathambi
Production Company: Hidden Pictures
When the illegitimate daughter of a Portland billionaire goes missing, her loved ones turn to Juno and Andi, local homesteaders and members of The Foragers – a grassroots network of experts dedicated to finding the lost and bringing them home.
18: CAROUSEL by Rachel Lambert
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Darian Lanzetta
Management Company: Range Media Partners
Managers: Sam Sekoff
Production Company: Saks Picture Company
A family doctor in East Cleveland juggles his personal life, as he reconnects with an old flame, deals with his teenage daughter’s problems, and selling his family’s medical practice.
18: HOT MESS by Shanrah Wakefield
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Bryant Barile
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Tracy Kopulsky
Production Company: Super Special
Sandy was once a formidable investigative reporter until a bungled story destroyed her credibility and forced her into the soul-sucking world of tabloid gossip – now her days are spent covering hot mess celebrity Margot Ford. When a disillusioned Sandy is called to Fiji to follow Margot’s latest hijinks, she discovers a surprise about Margot’s real identity, which sends her on an adventure she never imagined, as the two must team up to take down a massive, sinister corporate plot with global implications, all taking place at a luxury island resort.
17: HIT ME, BABY by Kurt McLeod
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Jordan Lonner
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Erick Mendoza, Sam Warren
After Liv, a world-class hitwoman, breaks up with her boyfriend, Martin, he puts out a massive contract on his own life to get her attention. What Martin doesn’t realize is that it’s an open contract with a 48-hour expiration, so now every assassin in the western hemisphere is coming after him. Liv makes a deal to keep him safe until the contract expires, if he pays her out the full bounty. With the clock ticking, the two must elude some of the world’s most prolific killers.
17: POLO by Nika Burnett
Management Company: Rain Management
Managers: Matt Rosen
Production Company: Water’s End Productions
When a young woman returns home from the Navy, she joins a local water polo team and finds herself fighting a new battle.
17: THE NEST by Aaron Benjamin
Management Company: Housefire Management
Managers: Jon Hersh
Production Company: Housefire Management, Thunder Road
Confined to “the nest,” a Secret Service Sniper gets a strange call on the radio from a deranged mastermind who’s holding his family hostage in a box suite during America’s biggest game — the Super Bowl.
17: WE GOT NEXT by Aaron Goldberg, Alex Goldberg, Michael Goldberg
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: Kate Sharp
Production Company: 926 Productions, Berlanti Schechter Films
The true story of how one daring executive beat the odds to launch the longest-running league in women’s sports: the WNBA
16: 10/24/02 by Connor McKnight
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Bryant Barile
Management Company: Anonymous Content
Managers: Ryan Cunningham, Ian McKnight
Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment
On one rainy night in October, a man checks into the Mooncrest Motel. He never leaves. A real time, single-location thriller in the aftermath of a heist at Area 51.
16: THE PROFIT by Andrew Ferguson
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Matt Martin, PJ Picon
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Michael Claassen
Production Company: 3AD, Protozoa
The astonishing true story of how an unknown, evangelical Christian immigrant, Bill Hwang, suffered the greatest loss of wealth in American history, gambling away his $35 billion fortune and jeopardizing the entire financial system in under forty eight hours.
15: BETTER HALF by Gaelyn Golde
Management Company: 3 Arts Entertainment
Managers: Nora May
A codependent woman unravels when her best friend gets a boyfriend.
14: FISTMAS by Jack Waz
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Alex Rincon
Management Company: Fourth Wall Entertainment
Managers: Russell Hollander
In order to propose to the girl of his dreams, a lovestruck guy must first survive her hometown’s annual Christmas fighting tournament.
14: LOVE AND WAR AND GUERNICA by Sam Zvibelman
Agency: William Morris Endeavor
Agent: Phil d’Amecourt, Chelsea Radler, Brett Rosen
Management Company: Iconoclast
Managers: Jacob Perlin
Production Company: Saks Picture Company
Against the backdrop of a present-day, war torn, America, Love and War and Guernica is a dark comedy about Neil Mudd, a reporter for the Union who is suffering from writer’s block ever since his break-up, and his engaging with a mysterious horse following him through war torn Los Feliz, California. When the Union recruits Neil for a top secret mission, he and the horse go on an epic journey that, emotionally, serves as a metaphor for the war going on inside Neil’s heart.
14: THE GETAWAY by Mario Kyprianou, Becky Leigh
Management Company: TFC Management // Echo Lake Entertainment
Managers: Brittany Kahan Ward // Trent Hubbard
Production Company: Apatow Productions
A couple on the brink of divorce sets off on a romantic getaway to save their marriage, but when they find that they have inexplicably traveled back in time, they decide to team up to stop their younger selves from ever getting married.
13: RUNNER by Tommy White, Miles Hubley
Agency: William Morris Endeavor
Agent: Olivia Burgher, Peter Dunn, Bash Naran
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Michael Claassen, Noah Rosen
Production Company: Broken Road Productions
High end courier, Hank Malone, has three hours to transport a liver from LAX to a Santa Barbara hospital for immediate transplant surgery. The recipient? A dying seven-year-old girl with the rarest blood type on the planet. If only the head of the Southland’s most dangerous crime syndicate didn’t need the organ too.
13: THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH by Charlie Polinger
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Houston Costa, Carolyn Sivitz
Management Company: Mosaic
Managers: Cullen Conly
Production Company: PictureStart
A grotesquely hilarious dark comedy based on Edgar Allen Poe’s short story “The Masque of the Red Death.”
13: TOXOPLASMOSIS by Andrew Nunnelly
Agency: Buchwald
Agent: Tim Patricia
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Tracy Kopulsky, Erick Mendoza
Production Company: 21 Laps, 3311 Productions
The classic story of boy meets girl, boy loses girl… boy forms unexpected bromance with girl’s cat, who may actually be an intergalactic emissary sent to save humanity from itself.
13: U.P.S.E.T by Ben Bolea
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: Jeff Portnoy
Two border cops in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula find themselves in the crosshairs of Canadian biker gangs, international drug cartels, and shady government agents after intercepting a drug deal gone bad — all the day after an awkward one-night stand.
13: UNT. MISSING CHILD by Brenna Galvin
Management Company: Sugar23
Managers: David Katsman
Financier: Netflix
Production Company: Higher Ground Productions
A mom-fluencer’s life unravels when her child goes missing and an unexpected discovery mires the investigation in a battle of perception. With buried secrets exposed, our mom is forced to take matters into her own hands, turning a simple missing person’s case into a story with twists that even the internet wouldn’t believe.
12: DICKENS VS. ANDERSEN by Henry Oscar Thaler
Management Company: Lit Entertainment Group
Managers: Kendrick Tan
Production Company: Lit Entertainment Group, Lord Miller
Clumsy, awkward Hans Christian Andersen invites himself over to the country home of his idol, Charles Dickens… and overstays his welcome.
12: OUR HOUSE by Will Youmans
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Drew Leffler
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Tracy Kopulsky, Erick Mendoza
When she wins an essay competition, Leila Moseley is brought to Capitol Hill to be honored by the United States Congress, but her luck runs out when the ceremony intersects with a violent insurrection, and she must team up with a group of aides, interns, and nepo babies to battle for survival against a legion of protesters and a secret society.
12: OUR MAN IN MIAMI by Ozzy Inguanzo
Agency: Gersh
Agent: Jonathan Martin
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: Zack Zucker
A Miami construction contractor transforms into a notorious sports agent when he hatches a high-stakes scheme to steal Fidel Castro’s most prized assets — Cuban baseball players — for the New York Yankees. Based on the wild true story.
12: THE GREAT PRETENDER by Kirill Baru, Eric Zimmerman
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: Kate Sharp, Jeff Portnoy
When Tom Hanks, the nicest guy in Hollywood (and someone who looks a lot like him), gets kidnapped, his doppelgänger must step in to save him. In a world of make-believe, it’s hard to know who to trust.
12: THE PEASANT by Will Dunn
Management Company: Think Tank Management
Managers: Tom Drumm
Production Company: Thunder Road Pictures
In the 14th Century, a lone shepherd rages against a company of mercenary knights after they ransack his peaceful peasant community, proving that he is more than he seems.
12: THE PENTESTER by Jesse Quiñones
Agency: Gersh
Agent: Dave Alexander
When a pentester with a perfect track record for breaching his clients’ security systems takes an unusually high-paying job, his success proves to be in vain as he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy where the only way out is forward.
11: BACKCOUNTRY by Kevin Sheridan
Agency: William Morris Endeavor
Agent: Phil d’Amecourt, Eric Darnell, Matt Balick, Max West
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: John Zaozirny
Production Company: Star Thrower Entertainment
Once the future of extreme skiing, Brooks Provence is approached to ski the mountain that nearly ended his life two decades ago — this time alongside a young skier on the brink of stardom. But when disaster falls, Brooks must overcome his past and accomplish the impossible in order to save the lives of those he loves most.
11: BLOOD RUSH by Andrew Ferguson
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Matt Martin, PJ Picon
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Michael Claassen
Financier: Amazon
Production Company: Range Media Partners
In response to a mysterious rise in Miami gang violence, a meticulous FBI agent gets recruited by a covert operations unit, only to discover the enemy they are fighting may not be human.
11: LAST RESORT by Laura Stoltz
Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainment
Managers: Aaron Lipsett
When a grieving woman takes a trip to a posh, Icelandic resort designed to assist its guests with ending their lives, she meets people who finally force her to accept the things she cannot explain.
11: SEA DOGS by Josh Woolf
After two down-on-their-luck lobster fishermen botch a hijacking attempt on the high seas, they are forced to confront the consequences of their actions as they struggle to navigate a world they no longer recognize.
11: THE CROWD by Jack Heller
Production Company: Assemble Media
In a claustrophobic race against time, a woman must unravel the mystery behind a malevolent crowd before she succumbs to their relentless pursuit.
11: THE FINAL SCORE by Will Hettinger
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Michael Charny, Darian Lanzetta
Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment
Managers: Josh Goldenberg, Michael Wilson
Production Company: Jerry Bruckheimer Films
Two FBI agents are pitted against a crew of bank robbers – and each other – as they grapple with order and chaos inside their own department and home lives.
11: THE LIGHT AT THE END by Arun Croll
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Eric Borja, Nadya Panfilov
When a solar event fills the sky with endless light that kills everything it touches, a young woman must find a way to escape the house where she is trapped with a doomsday cultist.
11: THE WOLF IN CHIEFS CLOTHING by Adam Christopher Best
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Nadya Panfilov
Production Company: Writ Large
A lovable loser from a family of criminals becomes the Kansas City Chiefs’ most famous superfan. His newfound status is expensive, so he teams up with his imaginary friend – an anthropomorphic version of the team’s wolf mascot – and goes on a bank-robbing spree.
11: WHAT’S MY AGE AGAIN by Jackson Kellard
Management Company: Rain
Managers: Lucius Cary, Matt Rosen
Production Company: AC3, Bad Grey
The true story of Kansas teenager Jack Bergeson’s meteoric rise and fall after he discovered a loophole in the state’s constitution that allowed him to run for governor, inciting a statewide youth movement that changed politics forever.
A single dad tries to bond with his teenage daughter by chaperoning her field trip, only to have to save the world (and possibly her virginity) when an ancient evil is unleashed.
10: PERSONAL BEST by Ryan Hoang Williams
Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment
Managers: Dana Jackson, Amotz Zakai
Based on the true story of James Hogue, a talented student and long-distance runner who was admitted to Princeton University under the false identity of “Alexi Indris-Santana” — an orphaned, self-educated, teenage ranch hand.
10: THE LAST TOWER by Aaron Sala
Agency: Verve
Agent: David Boxerbaum, Nicky Mohebbi
Management Company: Lit Entertainment
Managers: Adam Kolbrenner, Kendrick Tan
When a disaster strikes, a family is trapped in their high-rise Miami hotel. With danger closing in fast, they’re left with only one way to go: Up.
10: UNDYING by Ben Ketai
Agency: Independent Artist Group
Agent: Adam Perry
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Noah Rosen
Financier: Netflix
Production Company: 21 Laps Entertainment
A woman, suffocated by motherhood, has an affair with a man she hasn’t seen since high school… only to discover he has been dead for years.
9: BEYOND THE GRAVE by Maximiliano Hernández
Agency: Gersh
Agent: Dave Alexander
Management Company: Vault Entertainment
Managers: Natalie Thomas
Production Company: Altered LA
Three people at different points of the immigrant experience come together when the mother of a 10-year-old musical prodigy is arrested in an ICE raid.
9: BLASPHEMOUS by Luke Piotrowski
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Emerson Davis, David Park
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Ben Rowe
An inexperienced priest and a charismatic possessed woman form a dark and dangerous bond while on the run from sinister forces within the Catholic church.
9: BOY FALLS FROM SKY by Hunter Toro
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Darian Lanzetta
Management Company: Artists First
Managers: Corrine Aquino
An anxious playwright finds himself tangled in a web of deceit, injury, and intellectual property as he adapts his first Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Inspired by a true story.
9: DIE FAST by Julian Meiojas
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Bryant Barile, Matt Martin
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Faisal Kanaan, Jeff Silver
Following a severe, soon to be fatal, brain injury during a violent attack, an NYPD sergeant embarks on a harrowing journey of vengeance, which leaves her only a few hours of adrenaline-bursting consciousness to hunt down those who took her daughter and killed her husband before she dies.
9: DOWN CAME THE RAIN by Katie Found
Management Company: Anonymous Content
Managers: Ian McKnight
Production Company: Silk Mass
When a woman gives birth to a spider, she begins to question her unraveling reality and the psychological and arachnid horrors of postpartum motherhood.
9: IF I HAD YOUR FACE by Ran Ran Wang
Management Company: Sugar23
Managers: Sukee Chew
When Jo’s best friend, Rina starts dating a white man, she begins transforming into something different: a white woman. Through it all, Jo can’t seem to convince anyone that there is cause for concern. But when three unidentifiable white women turn up dead, Jo realizes that they had all been Asian women who dated the same man, and now that he has Rina in his sights, it’s up to Jo to save her before she becomes his next victim.
9: IMMUNE by Daniel Persitz
Agency: Independent Artist Group
Agent: David Saunders
Production Company: Ballyhoo, Inc
The story of Dr. Maurice Hilleman, the brilliant father of modern vaccines, who by deftly negotiating corporate politics, prevented a deadly pandemic and created the groundbreaking vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and many others that still save eight million lives a year worldwide.
9: KAZAN by Chris Parizo
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: John Zaozirny
Production Company: Bellevue Productions
The story of the tumultuous relationship between Arthur Miller and Elia Kazan – born out of the success of DEATH OF A SALESMAN and destroyed when Elia Kazan named names to the House Committee on Un-American Activities, resulting in two of the greatest works of the 20th century: THE CRUCIBLE and ON THE WATERFRONT.
9: PALETTE by Zach Strauss
Agency: Verve
Agent: Matthew Doyle, Nicky Mohebbi, Ross Putman, Isaiah Williams
Production Company: Anton, Uncle Pete, Ryan Christians
A woman who discovers she is suffering from severe synesthesia gets recruited into the secretive, cult-like industry of color design by a mysterious corporation but then uncovers the bloody, dark, and twisted reality of what it really takes to make the world’s next great hues.
9: THE NOWHERE GAME by Alex Pototsky
Management Company: Writ Large
Managers: Matthew Dartnell, Lauren Dineley
Production Company: PictureStart
Two young women are kidnapped, brought deep into the woods, given a head start, and then hunted down by their sadistic captor all for the pleasure of the online fans of “The Nowhere Game.”
8: FEROCIOUS by Marc Bloom
Agency: Verve
Agent: David Boxerbaum
Management Company: Housefire Management
Managers: Jon Hersh
Production Company: Housefire Management, Mannequin Films, Short Porch Pictures
A team of financially desperate hotel employees embark on a deadly treasure hunt to recover priceless diamonds from a wrecked yacht in the middle of “The Red Triangle,” the world’s most dangerous hunting ground for great white sharks.
8: LURE by Nick Tassoni
Management Company: Entertainment 360
Managers: Marc Mounier
Production Company: Entertainment 360, Spooky Pictures
When a park ranger ventures into the wilderness to find a missing hiker before a storm, she finds herself lured into the woods by a dangerous, unearthly predator mimicking her dead daughter.
8: ROSES by Evan Twohy
Agency: Creative Artists Agency
Agent: Christina Chou, Josh Pearl
Management Company: Grandview
Managers: Meredith Bajana
Production Company: Ryan Christians, Dan Kagan
A married man takes his girlfriend on a romantic getaway to a villa. There is a swimming pool.
8: SUNDOWN by Nick Hurwitch
Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainm
Managers: Joseph Cavalier
Monsters that roam in daylight keep a small, rural family confined to a nocturnal lifestyle. But when their son starts to question the monsters’ existence, his parents must see how far they’re willing to go to keep him safe.
8: THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM by Jake Disch
Management Company: Bellevue Productions
Managers: John Zaozirny, Zack Zucker
Production Company: Bay Mills Studios, Bellevue Productions
On November 1, 2022, FTX was valued at $32 billion. On November 11, 2022, it filed for bankruptcy. This is the incredible true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of FTX and its enigmatic founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
8: THE STRATFORD WIFE by Sarah E Sinclair
Agency: Verve
Agent: Manal Hammad, Adam Levine, Noah Liebmiller, Olivia Mascheroni, Liz Parker, Jessica Zou
Management Company: Untitled Entertainment
Managers: Jennifer Levine
Anne Hathaway, a rebellious woman who has a way with words, weds William Shakespeare, an aspiring actor ten years her junior. They form a plan to sell her plays anonymously. But when William travels to London, Anne is stunned to learn he takes all the credit for himself, leaving her to forever live in the shadow of the greatest playwright to ever live.
8: WOODWORK by Abiel Bruhn
Management Company: Housefire Management
Managers: Jon Hersh
Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment
While settling his mother’s estate, awkward loner James reunites with his long-lost brother Rob who oozes wealth, charm, and confidence — but the chance encounter leads to a twisted game of wits and violence.
7: 8 HABITS OF HIGHLY MURDEROUS PEOPLE by Michael Boyle
Management Company: Artists First
Managers: Evan Cavic
Production Company: Davis Entertainment
Psychologist Dr. Martin Park specializes in working with clients trying to curtail extreme violent urges. However, when a series of brutally murdered bodies are discovered in his small New England hometown, it’s up to Martin to figure out which of his patients is responsible.
7: AMERICAN DREAMS by Tricia Lee
Management Company: Neon Kite Managers: Jay T. Glazer
Production Company: Anvil FilmsIn the not-so-distant future, an Asian-American woman works at a company where you can hire people to write your dreams. When one of her clients mysteriously dies, she realizes that those who have the power to write your dreams, also have the power to write your nightmares.
7: BLOW UP THE CHAT by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo
Agency: Independent Artist Group
Agent: Adam Perry
Management Company: 3 Arts Entertainment
Managers: Olivia Gerke
Financier: Warner Bros
Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment
When their embarrassing, sometimes filthy, possibly cancellable group chat falls into the wrong hands, a group of dudes must go on a madcap scavenger hunt around town to appease a mysterious blackmailer.
7: BOXMAN by Adam Yorke
Agency: The Characters Talent Agency
Agent: Brent Jordan Sherman
Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainm
Managers: Joseph Cavalier
Financier: Lionsgate
Production Company: 42, Range Media Partners
After a botched bank heist leaves nineteen people locked inside a state-of-the- art vault, the FBI recruits the world’s foremost box-man from federal prison so he can break them out before they suffocate inside.
7: DISPLACEMENT by Chiara Atik
Agency: William Morris Endeavor
Agent: Hannah Davis
Management Company: Think Tank Management
Managers: Tom Drumm
Production Company: Bond Group
What’s worse than a cruise? Being a twenty seven year old single woman chaperoning your ninety something grandparents on one, right after a crippling break-up.
7: HARNESS by Leigh Janiak
Agency: Verve
Agent: Bryan Besser, Noah Liebmiller
In the violent world of underground horse racing, a wannabe female jockey and her trainer brother-in-law become entangled in an illicit relationship full of blood, sweat, and sex that pushes the limits of their bodies and the law.
7: MOLEPEOPLE by Nathan Elston
Agency: United Talent Agency
Agent: Eni Akintade, Talia Myers
Production Company: Boulderlight, Rough House
When an unhoused teen turns up brutally murdered, his estranged brother searches for answers in the underworld of New York City and uncovers a series of horrifying crimes hiding deep in the abandoned subway systems.
7: OLD TIME HOCKEY by Kevin Jakubowski
Agency: Gersh
Agent: Greg Pedicin, David Rubin
Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment
Managers: Josh Goldenberg
Production Company: Skydance Entertainment
A forty-three-year-old snowplow driver decides to get his high school hockey team back together to play a state championship game.
7: PEOPLE WALK DOGS LATE AT NIGHT IN THE SUBURBS by Drake Wootton
A charming high school math teacher – about to be a father – comes up with a plan to course correct his life after having an affair with his student.
7: PLEASE COME BACK by Mike George
Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment
Managers: Adam Riback, Amotz Zakai
Production Company: Echo Lake Entertainment
A young couple who perform rituals to raise people from the dead get more than they bargained for when they attempt to re-animate a young girl who doesn’t remember how she died.
7: PROPEL by Jeremy Marwick
Management Company: Empirical Evidence
Managers: Derrick Eppich, Daniel Seco
A commercial diver fights to survive after a boating accident leaves her for dead underwater.
7: UNNIE by Lynn Yu
Agency: Verve
Agent: Michael Chung, Pamela Goldstein, Jessica Zou
Management Company: Code Management
Managers: Rick Berg, Rich Freeman
In the cut throat world of K-POP, a group’s debut is threatened when someone begins to violently attack its members.
