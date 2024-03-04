As fans of high-end cinema cameras and filmmaking education ourselves, it’s very cool to see Sony launching such in-depth and dedicated courses to help aspiring filmmakers learn their (at times) complicated cameras.

There’s always been a steep barrier to entry into the film and video world, and it’s been especially difficult to break into the more advanced world of higher-end cinematography. Sony has already released a series of videos explaining how to get started with their upcoming BURANO cinema camera, but it’s nicer still to see them do the same with the VENICE 2.

Let’s take a look at this VENICE 2 101 tutorial series go over what it teaches and explore how you can master the Sony VENICE 2 for all your high-end cinematography needs.

The Sony VENICE 2 Camera Since being released back in 2021, we (and countless others) have put Sony’s flagship digital cinema camera through the ringer and it’s proven to be a powerful workhorse for those in the digital film and video world. Featuring 16 stops of dynamic range and some insane internal recording format capabilities up to ProRes 4K 4444 and 422, plus an interchangeable sensor with updated usability and body design, the Sony VENICE has lived up to its top billing as the successor to the already-popular Sony VENICE. The VENICE 2 continues that tradition and is a regular site on some of the highest-end production sets and ideal for DPs, camera assistants, colorists, VR, and VFX departments to use for their various film and video needs thanks to its high-resolution capture and filmlike imagery.

A Guide to Learning the Sony VENICE 2 However, as we mentioned above, a high-end cinema camera like the VENICE 2 is not quite as easy to pick up and use as a DSLR or mirrorless camera—or even your iPhone for example. So for newer filmmakers and videographers getting into the industry, it can feel like a daunting task to learn how to use a camera like the VENICE 2. That’s why it’s so cool that Sony is releasing this series themselves. There are countless other tutorials online teaching you how to use cameras like the Sony VENICE 2, but to get insights directly from the manufacturer is always nice. The full series can be found on YouTube here, but for those curious, here are the chapters it covers. CHAPTER 1: Differences between the VENICE and VENICE 2

CHAPTER 2: Internal ND

CHAPTER 3: Recording Media

CHAPTER 4: Removing the PL Mount

CHAPTER 5: Lens Interface Voltage

CHAPTER 6: Viewfinder Menus

CHAPTER 7: Updated SDI Functionality

CHAPTER 8: User Frame Lines

CHAPTER 9: Live Grade

CHAPTER 10: RCP Mode

Specs and Features While cameras like the VENICE 2 are often rented rather than purchased outright, if you are interested in the VENICE 2 and would like to know more about its specs, features, and price points, here’s a link to it below.