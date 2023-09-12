



For those following the digital video camera market for the past year or so, you might have noticed two main trends emerging: one being a race for 8K video, and the second focusing on mobile filmmaking. Well, Sony read the room and put their chips in on a camera that corners both of those markets. Meet the new Sony BURANO, the latest CineAlta digital cinema camera from the brand which is squarely focused on providing extraordinary cinematic images and exceptional mobility for single camera operators and small crew productions. Featuring a sensor that matches the Sony VENICE 2 and some state-of-the-art features, let’s explore how this powerful yet mobile cinema camera might be the best addition to Sony’s CineAlta line yet.

Introducing the Sony BURANO CineAlta As mentioned above, what’s cool about this new Sony BURANO is how it’s really designed for solo operation or small film crew work as it’s meant to be a compact, versatile, and flexible version of Sony’s super popular VENICE 2 in a way. "The BURANO gives filmmakers new options to help push the boundary of filmmaking. It’s the perfect camera for both scripted and unscripted projects, including commercial, wildlife, or documentary styles. This camera will be a wonderful addition to be used on set alongside our lineup of digital cinema cameras," —Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Yet, despite these indie-minded sensibilities, the BURANO also looks to be a power-packed camera with an 8.6K full-frame sensor and a host of serious cinematographer-focused bells and whistles including advanced in-body image stabilization, Fast Hybrid Auto-Focus, and PL-to-E-mount lens support. A first look at the Sony BURANO Credit: Sony

A Smaller, Lighter and More Versatile Sony VENICE 2 It would be way too long of an article to list out all of the mainstream movies and television shows that have used the Sony VENICE 2, but trust us when we say that the BURANO featuring a sensor comparable to the VENICE 2 is a huge deal. And the BURANO’s full-frame sensor can indeed match (or pair nicely) with the VENICE 2 sensor allowing for the BURANO to be either a lighter replacement or a nearly equal B-cam for your handheld shots or action sequences. The 8.6K full-frame sensor comes with dual base ISO of 800 and 3200 and features 16 stops of dynamic range to help produce some stunning image capture even in the most extreme lighting conditions. The BURANO also features the same color science behind the VENICE series and has even been tested and refined by some of the best cinematographers in the game to ensure that it matches up. The BURANO is also the brand’s first digital cinema camera to come with an interchangeable E-mount to PL mount lens to support additional IBIS. The BURANO will go on to include plenty of helpful features like a variable ND filter, cache recording options, and plenty of capture modes—all contained in an updated body design supporting a variety of recording formats such as the new XAVC H for 8K which utilizes the MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 high-compression efficiency codec.

Price and Availability Overall, we’re quite excited to see a new, indie-focused cinema camera come out from Sony which should really give filmmakers an extra option to consider when ramping up for their documentary or small crew productions. While it’s, of course, not as cheap as a mirrorless camera option with a price tag pushing $25,000, it is going to be more affordable and more versatile than the VENICE 2. Here are the full specs and a link to preorder the Sony BURANO with first shipments estimated to go out beginning in Spring 2024. Compact, Highly Mobile Design

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full-Frame & Super35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates & Codecs

Dual CFExpress Type B Card Slots

Sony BURANO 8K Digital Motion Picture Camera Designed for highly mobile, solo cine-style shooting, the Sony BURANO 8K Digital Cinema Camera offers up to 8.6K video capture in a compact, full-frame form. Jourdan Aldredge $25000 Buy Now