Quickly Customize Your Licensed Music with Soundstripe’s New AI Song Editor
Create your own mixes and cuts of your licensed music tracks with this AI Song Editing tool.
Finding the right music for your films and video projects is always a bit of a hassle. Unless you’re working with a composer to write and record music specifically for your project, chances are you’ve probably had to search out different copyright-free, or royalty-free, music options.
And while the music for video industry has certainly grown over the years to include several solid and reliable companies offering high-quality royalty-free music, there hasn’t been much innovation in how you can custom-tailor this music for your projects.
However, this new announcement from Soundstripe promises to revolutionize how filmmakers and video editors are going to be able to work with their licensed music tracks by adding a new AI Song Editor tool that will allow editors the ability to quickly customize songs from the company’s music library.
Let’s explore this AI Song Editing feature and see how it could possibly be used to help you create your own mixes and cuts of tracks with just a few clips, while still maintaining all the content ID of the original track so you’ll be able to use it within the parameters of the original license.
AI Song Editing is Here
Designed to help solve the time-consuming nature of music and video editing that is a large part of any workflow for filmmakers or content creators, this new AI Song Editing tool should help speed things up. Soundstripe’s new AI Song Editing tool analyzes a song and instantly identifies its short, self-contained sections.
Each of these sections sounds natural on its own or combined with others. Editors have full flexibility to rearrange, loop, add, or delete these sections directly in-browser to produce custom variations, lengths, and mixes—and then instantly download them to insert into their projects.
When a producer uses the AI Song Editing tool, Soundstripe saves the content ID of the original version of the track, keeping producers within the parameters of the original license while editing the track.
How AI is Changing Music Licensing
While we’ve seen a few other AI forays into music and sound editing over the past year, music licensing for video has largely remained pretty much the same due to the complex nature of how song copyrights are secured and licensed. Which is good. So it’s nice to see that this new AI Song Editing tool fits into the company’s usual methods for compensating their artists.
“Soundstripe is devoted to increasing the value of music by giving marketing creatives and producers more possibilities than ever within our catalog while ensuring they have total confidence to use their custom edits because they remain recognizable and protected. Our promise of protection means artists are always compensated for their work and content creators can be sure the music they use is properly licensed.” — Lauren Cutrell, VP of Product at Soundstripe.
If you’d like to check out this AI Song Editing tool it is set to be available to all Pro, Pro Plus, Business, and Enterprise customers at no additional charge. You can review Soundstripe’s subscription plans here, or read more about the AI Song Editing tool here.
Also, for a quick disclosure, the author of this piece does have a relationship with Soundstripe, but has not been compensated or directed for any coverage (I just think it's a neat feature worth sharing with y'all).
