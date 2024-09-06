Finding the right music for your films and video projects is always a bit of a hassle. Unless you’re working with a composer to write and record music specifically for your project, chances are you’ve probably had to search out different copyright-free, or royalty-free, music options.

And while the music for video industry has certainly grown over the years to include several solid and reliable companies offering high-quality royalty-free music, there hasn’t been much innovation in how you can custom-tailor this music for your projects.

However, this new announcement from Soundstripe promises to revolutionize how filmmakers and video editors are going to be able to work with their licensed music tracks by adding a new AI Song Editor tool that will allow editors the ability to quickly customize songs from the company’s music library.

Let’s explore this AI Song Editing feature and see how it could possibly be used to help you create your own mixes and cuts of tracks with just a few clips, while still maintaining all the content ID of the original track so you’ll be able to use it within the parameters of the original license.

AI Song Editing is Here Designed to help solve the time-consuming nature of music and video editing that is a large part of any workflow for filmmakers or content creators, this new AI Song Editing tool should help speed things up. Soundstripe’s new AI Song Editing tool analyzes a song and instantly identifies its short, self-contained sections. Each of these sections sounds natural on its own or combined with others. Editors have full flexibility to rearrange, loop, add, or delete these sections directly in-browser to produce custom variations, lengths, and mixes—and then instantly download them to insert into their projects. When a producer uses the AI Song Editing tool, Soundstripe saves the content ID of the original version of the track, keeping producers within the parameters of the original license while editing the track.