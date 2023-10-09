I know I may be an anomaly, but I could never get a traditional spinning hard drive to work for more than few a months. And I even treated them like they were made out of glass. Yet like clockwork, they would fail on me no matter what I did.

That's why I love SSDs. I don't have to worry about them breaking on me just because I was in the same room.

For this "Deals of the Week," we found some of the best SSDs on sale to get you working without worry on whatever project you're editing.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SanDisk is a staple for folks who shoot on SD cards. Every piece of storage media I owned for my early Blackmagic Design cameras were all SanDisk. With this drive, you'll be getting tons of speed so you can record straight to this drive and then also edit from it, untethering yourself from a desktop.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO V2 Designed for durable performance, this 2TB SSD boasts read and write speeds up to 2000 MB/s via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connection. Keep files protected with 256-bit AES encryption, while IP55 dust and water resistance, drop-proofing up to 6'.

Samsung T7 Whenever you see creatives recording to an external SSD, it's usually a Samsung T-series drive. Be it a T5 or T7, these Samsung SSDs are small and powerful, giving you enough speed to record RAW or ProRes, and also edit that same footage straight from the drive. The biggest pro for me with these SSDs is the fact they are tiny, making it perfect to strap to your rig and stuff into your pocket.

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD Roughly the size of a few stacked credit cards, the T7 is equipped with 256-bit AES encryption and password protection, so users can rest assured knowing their data is safe. Moreover, with PCIe NVMe technology, the T7 offers users quick performance and little downtime with read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and 1000 MB/s respectively.

Samsung 1TB 990 PRO While the previous two drives were all about portability, the 990 Pro is all about speed. On paper, this NVMe drive packs almost 4x the speed of the SandDick, and almost 8x the speed of the T7 drive. While the M.2 design is usually made for internal applications, you can put this into a tiny enclosure to create a super fast portable drive.

Samsung 1TB 990 PRO Built using V-NAND 3-bit MLC flash technology and an in-house controller, the Samsung 1TB 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD offers an M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 2.0 interface to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7450 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6900 MB/s. Users will also have access to encryption via TCG/Opal 2.0 and MS eDrive, while a TBW (Total Bytes Written) rating of 600TB helps ensure a long operational life.

Seagate 22TB IronWolf Pro (Honorable Mention) While I may be allergic to traditional HDDs, not everyone has the same issue. So, what would you go for a spinning driver over an SSD? Capacity. This HDD from IronWolf packs in 22TB for about the same price as what you'd get from a 4TB or 6TB SSD. If speed isn't an issue and you just need capacity to archive your material, a traditional hard drive with spinning disks is the way to go.