We know that everything is moving to the cloud. It's been well documented and their is surely a lot to love about cloud storage. However, not everything that goes up always comes down. At least not if your Wi-Fi goes out or if you can't get internet connection.

That's why it's still a great idea to back up your footage locally and on hard drives that you can leave at home or take in the field with you.

So for this "Deals of the Week," we're going to share some great (and solid) hard drive options worth considering to keep your footage backed up and safe.

Internal SSD Let's start with a bigger SSD option with this 4TB 870 EVO SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD from Samsung. Designed to help you store data for quick access and easy-use, this internal SSD option should be great for 4K videos and 3D data with great read and write speeds (560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively). Plus it should offer plenty of reliability and durability with a 5-year warranty on top.



Extreme Portable SSD Designed for more rugged performance under difficult conditions, the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk is a solid SSD provides some respectable read speeds up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds at 1000 MB/s, plus feature some easy USB-C connection options. Plus it's small and easy to keep in your camera bag as a back up option if you ever need it.

Compact Flash Drive If you're ever in a real emergency and need to back up some footage or files on one last ditch option, then having a portable flash drive in your pocket can be a life saver. This Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Flash Drive features 256GBs of storage and dual USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors, so it can always fill in as needed when in a pinch.