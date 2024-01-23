Storytelling has been an essential part of human culture for thousands of years, and as a result, certain storylines and plot devices have become so common that they are now considered clichés.

While these storytelling clichés can be used effectively when used in a fresh and creative way, overuse of these tropes can lead to predictable and unoriginal stories.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the most common storytelling clichés, why they became popular, and how writers can avoid relying too heavily on them to create truly original and engaging stories.

Ready? Let's get started.

'The Sixth Sense' Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The 50 Most Common Storytelling Cliches