A Comprehensive List of 50+ Plot Devices
Check out this extensive list of tools writers can use.
Disney
Apr 10, 2024
Have you ever watched a movie and felt completely hooked, or read a book you couldn't put down? Chances are, there were some powerful plot devices at work!
From unexpected twists to ticking clocks, these techniques keep us on the edge of our seats.
Let's explore the fascinating world of plot devices and how they shape the stories we love.
A List of Plot Devices
- Chekhov's Gun: A seemingly insignificant object or detail introduced early in the story that becomes crucially important later.
- Example: A loaded gun hanging on the wall in the first act is likely to be fired by the third act.
- Cliffhanger: An ending with unresolved tension, creating suspense and a desire to continue the story.
- Example: The episode ends with the protagonist trapped in a burning building.
- Dead End: A plot thread introduced but intentionally left unresolved. Can create intrigue or mislead the audience.
- Example: A mysterious figure appears only once and is never explained.
- Death Trap: A seemingly inescapable situation with a countdown until the hero's demise, increasing suspense.
- Example: The villain rigs an elaborate trap where the walls slowly close in.
- Deus Ex Machina: An unexpected, improbable, or artificial solution that resolves a hopeless situation. Often seen as a weak plot device due to lack of internal logic.
- Example: An unknown relative suddenly leaves the protagonist a vast inheritance, solving their financial woes.
- Flashback: Interruption of the present narrative to depict past events, providing context or revealing backstory.
- Example: A character facing a difficult situation remembers a crucial experience from their childhood.
- Flashforward: Interruption of the current narrative to show a future event, hinting at possible outcomes or raising questions.
- Example: The story opens with a glimpse of the protagonist's funeral, making the reader wonder how it happened.
- Foreshadowing: Hints or clues about events to come, creating expectation and building suspense.
- Example: A dark and stormy night might foreshadow imminent danger or misfortune.
- Frame Narrative: A story within a story, providing an additional layer of perspective or context.
- Example: A character recounts their adventures to a listener within the larger narrative.
- In Medias Res: Starting the story in the middle of the action, hooking the reader and revealing the plot through exposition later.
- Example: Opening with a car chase, then gradually explaining who's involved and why.
- MacGuffin: Object or goal driving the plot and motivating characters, but its specific nature is less important than its pursuit.
- Example: The stolen briefcase everyone wants in a spy thriller, but its contents may never be revealed.
- Red Herring: A false clue intentionally misleading the audience, creating surprise and shifting suspicion.
- Example: A character with suspicious behavior turns out to be innocent, masking the real culprit.
- Twist: An unexpected turn of events in the conclusion that radically changes the audience's understanding of what preceded it.
- Example: The protagonist was the villain all along.
- Meet Cute: Humorous or charming initial encounter between romantic leads, setting the stage for their relationship.
- Example: Spilling coffee on each other at a cafe, bumping carts in a supermarket.
- Metaphor: An implied comparison between two things to emphasize a shared quality, without using "like" or "as".
- Example: "Her love was a storm, both fierce and beautiful."
- Montage: A series of short scenes or images edited together to quickly show a passage of time or multiple events.
- Example: A workout montage showing a character's physical transformation.
- Motif: A recurring image, symbol, or idea that contributes to the overall theme of the work.
- Example: The recurring image of a raven in Edgar Allan Poe's works.
- Narrative Hook: A compelling element (event, question, character) introduced early to capture the audience's attention and make them want to keep reading.
- Example: The story opens with a murder scene.
- Obstacle: A challenge or problem the protagonist must overcome to progress towards their goal.
- Paradox: A seemingly contradictory statement that reveals a deeper truth.
- Example: "You must be cruel to be kind."
- Parallelism: Using similar grammatical structures to highlight a connection between ideas or characters.
- Example: "She likes cooking, jogging, and reading."
- Pathetic Fallacy: Attributing human emotions and responses to nature, often mirroring the mood of the story.
- Example: Rain falls mournfully at a character's funeral.
- Plot Armor: Unrealistic protection for a main character, where they survive situations defying logic, reducing suspense and stakes.
- Poetic Justice: A satisfying outcome where a character gets what they deserve, either a fitting reward or punishment.
- Quest: A journey with a specific goal, often involving challenges and character growth.
- Example: A knight seeking the Holy Grail.
- Reversal/Peripeteia: A sudden shift in a character's fortunes, from good to bad or vice versa.
- Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: A prediction or belief that directly or indirectly causes itself to become true.
- Situational Irony: A contrast between what's expected and what actually happens, often with a humorous or darkly ironic twist.
- Symbolism: Using an object, person, or event to represent a larger abstract idea.
- Example: A white dove symbolizing peace.
- Ticking Clock: A time limit or rapidly approaching deadline raising tension and urgency in the plot.
- Unreliable Narrator: A narrator whose perspective is biased, flawed, or untrustworthy, making the reader question the truth they present.
- Arc Words: A word, phrase, or motif that's repeated throughout the narrative tied to a character's development. The changing use of the word(s) reveals their growth.
- Call to Adventure: The moment a protagonist is pushed out of their ordinary life and into the larger adventure of the story.
- Delayed Reveal: Intentionally withholding key information from the audience to create suspense, mystery, or surprise.
- Example: The true identity of the killer isn't revealed until the end.
- Dramatic Irony: The audience knows something the characters don't, creating tension, humor, or a sense of impending doom.
- Example: The audience knows there's a killer behind the door, but the unsuspecting character walks right in.
- Epiphany: A sudden moment of realization or understanding that shifts a character's perspective or actions.
- False Protagonist: A character introduced as the main protagonist but later dies or is revealed to be less central than initially thought.
- False Victory: A moment where it seems like the hero has triumphed, only for a new, greater threat or complication to emerge.
- Juxtaposition: Placing two contrasting elements side-by-side to highlight their differences or create a specific effect.
- Example: A scene of extreme wealth followed immediately by one of poverty.
- Moment of Highest Tension: The peak of the story's conflict, where the outcome is about to be decided, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.
- Oxymoron: Combining two contradictory words for dramatic effect.
- Example: "Deafening silence."
- Personification: Giving inanimate objects or abstract concepts human-like qualities.
- Example: "The wind whispered secrets."
- Plot Coupon: A more generic term for a MacGuffin, any item whose main purpose is to push the plot forward.
- Prophecy: A prediction about the future that shapes characters' actions and potentially sets events in motion.
- Repetition: Repeating words, phrases, or images for emphasis and to create a rhythmic effect.
- Satire: Using humor, irony, or exaggeration to criticize society, individuals, or institutions.
- Subplot: A secondary storyline running parallel to the main plot, often used to add complexity and explore different themes.
- Doppelganger: A mysterious double of a character, often with contrasting traits or representing a hidden aspect of the individual.
- Hyperbole: Deliberate exaggeration for emphasis or humor, not meant to be taken literally.
- Example: "I'm so hungry I could eat a horse."
- Mistaken Identity: A character is mistaken for someone else, leading to confusion, danger, intrigue, or comic situations.
- The Power of Love: Love (familial, romantic, platonic) serves as a major motivation, overcoming obstacles or leading to redemption.
- Time Travel: Movement through time (past or future), altering the course of events, and exploring potential consequences.
aliensbestbest plot devicesbookchekov's gunchekovs gunclicheclichescreative writingdead with the devildie hardfaustian bargainfictiongame of thronesglossaryhow to writehow to write a bookinciting incidentjaime lannisterjohn wickliteraturemoviemoviesnovelplotplot convenienceplot deviceplot devicesplot devices in filmplot pointplottingscreenplayscreenwriting termsscriptstar warsstorystorytellingstorytelling termstermsthe godfathertropesupgrade movievideowritingwriting advicewriting tipsyoutube.com