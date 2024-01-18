Love Sundance but can't make it to the festival this year? Maybe it's the best time to kick your screenplay in gear...



With Park City opening its curtains to the masses for Sundance 2024 it's never been a better time to check out Sundance Collab's amazing self-paced courses. They offer everything from writing to directing courses lead by industry professionals. And, one of the most appealing aspects (for me at least), is the batch listed below is entirely self-paced, meaning you can work on your own busy schedule while also incorporating some built in, professional reliability.

Check out these courses and tune in to No Film School's Sundance coverage through closing ceremony January 28th.



Screenwriting: From Outline to First Draft of Your Screenplay with Deborah Goodwin DEADLINE APPROACHING! You’ve got a great idea for a movie and have fleshed out an outline for your screenplay. Now, it’s time to start writing that script! In this self-paced course, you will move from outline to completing a first draft of your screenplay (90–120 pages). You will submit your work to a Sundance Advisor for written feedback at three points throughout the 15-week course. Scholarships are available! Apply by 1/18!

Screenwriting: Core Elements with Trey Ellis Create a treatment for your feature film screenplay idea in nine weeks with an experienced screenwriter as your guide. In this introductory-level self-paced course, you will take this important first step in crafting your screenplay and learn a set of tools that will get you from concept to treatment. You will have the opportunity to attend group office hours with a Sundance Advisor regularly and get individualized feedback on your work. Register by 1/25!

TV Writing: Core Elements with Angela Lamanna Create an outline for your episodic TV pilot idea in eight weeks with an accomplished TV writer as your guide. In this introductory level self-paced course, you will take this important first step for your original pilot script and learn a set of tools to help you ask the important questions of every scene and character that will get you past "stuck" when writing future episodes. You will have the opportunity to attend group office hours with a Sundance Advisor regularly and get individualized feedback on your work. Register by 1/25!

TV Writing: From Outline to First Draft of Your Pilot with Angela Lamanna You’ve got a great idea for a TV series and you have fleshed out an outline for your pilot. Now, it’s time to start writing that script! In this self-paced course, you will move from outline to completing a draft of your original pilot (up to 60 pages). You will submit your work to a Sundance Advisor for written feedback at three points throughout the 10-week course. Scholarships are available! Register by 2/1!

Directing Actors with Tessa Blake In just eight weeks, an accomplished director will give you the tools to transform a script into a roadmap that takes your vision from ideas to final cut. In this introductory level self-paced course, you'll explore and experiment with how to approach your collaboration with actors from auditions to working on set. You will have the opportunity to attend group office hours with a Sundance Advisor regularly and get individualized feedback on your work. Register by 1/25!









