



At No Film School, we enjoy geeking out on the hard skills and soft skills required to be successful in this industry. For example, we enjoy the technical talk of cinematography. We also like diving into things like leadership skills, collaboration decisions, and how to hire or fire. These are some of the things we discuss with a roundtable of cinematographers whose films premiered at Sundance and Slamdance this year.





In today’s episode No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with cinematographers Bruce Francis Cole (Suncoast), Alejandro Mejia, and Sean Mattison to discuss:

How all three DP’s got connected to their respective projects

Thinking of the setting as a “character” in the story

Working with light and figuring out tone

The benefits of using multiple cameras

Allowing your team the freedom to express themselves

The importance of picking your team

Cutting off stressful energy before it spreads to the rest of the crew

How they decide what projects to work on

Choosing personality over technical ability

