From Landing the Job to Boosting Morale: Sundance DP Roundtable Dives into Filters & More
“If you can pick your team you truly trust in, you can easily allow everyone to do their job.”
Courtesy of the Sundance Institiute
Jan 29, 2024
At No Film School, we enjoy geeking out on the hard skills and soft skills required to be successful in this industry. For example, we enjoy the technical talk of cinematography. We also like diving into things like leadership skills, collaboration decisions, and how to hire or fire. These are some of the things we discuss with a roundtable of cinematographers whose films premiered at Sundance and Slamdance this year.
In today’s episode No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with cinematographers Bruce Francis Cole (Suncoast), Alejandro Mejia, and Sean Mattison to discuss:
- How all three DP’s got connected to their respective projects
- Thinking of the setting as a “character” in the story
- Working with light and figuring out tone
- The benefits of using multiple cameras
- Allowing your team the freedom to express themselves
- The importance of picking your team
- Cutting off stressful energy before it spreads to the rest of the crew
- How they decide what projects to work on
- Choosing personality over technical ability
Mentioned
- Suncoast
- Connect with Bruce on IG
- In the Summers
- Connect with Alejandro on IG
- Petro
- Connect with Sean on IG
No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.
sundance film festivalsundance 2024cinematographydirector of photographystorytellingideationindependent film