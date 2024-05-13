“There’s never been a better time to make shorts or watch shorts,” says Mike Plante, the senior short film programmer at Sundance Film Festival. Mike, who has been at Sundance for over 20 years, shares his thoughts on the future of shorts and what his team looks for in the selection process.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Ryan Koo speaks with Mike Plante to discuss:

Developing motion picture films at the drug store in the ‘90s

Why shorts are a great medium to learn and experiment

Working at festivals and movie theaters

Receiving over 12,000 short submissions in 2024

Disadvantages of creating long shorts

Differences in funding international shorts

Seeing many different types of voices, stories, and styles

Sundance shorts that later became features

What makes you a filmmaker

What Sundance looks for in a short Mentioned Submission Dates for Sundance

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: