It's been a few weeks since David Corenswet charmed audiences everywhere as the new Man of Steel in James Gunn's reboot of the popular comic book franchise. Superman took the story in a new, hopeful direction, which by and large has been resonating with audiences in search of an earnest hero.

But what can its box office results teach us?

Superman opened to $125 million domestically, which we'd consider a win in a time of superhero fatigue. But as The Hollywood Reporter points out, the international numbers were a bit lower than expected (at $95 million).



Broadly, this could be expected for a quintessentially American hero appealing to American ideals, but the problem is compounded by a difficult political climate around the world. Gunn acknowledged the challenge in a recent Rolling Stone interview, noting the proliferation of "anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn't really helping us."

While international numbers disappointed, Superman has already passed up the entire lifetime run of Marvel's Thunderbolts*, which topped out at $383 million globally earlier this year. As Dark Horizons reports, Superman's current domestic total of $331 million means it has beat out, if it matters to you, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to become the highest-grossing Superman film ever made domestically.

The film sits at a total gross of almost $579 million as of writing.

Gunn was recently questioned on Threads about how he views the film's success.

Threads

User mr.jwdolan asked Gunn at the end of July, "People online keep saying that Superman needs to make $650 million to break even and be a success. Is that true or would you say it’s already a success?"

Gunn responded, "Absolutely false. Anyone saying that doesn't have an understanding of the film business—and we would be idiots to make a first-in-a-franchise film that would need to make that much to be profitable."

The lesson here is... don't let uninformed speculation drive the narrative around your project's success.

There's often a huge gap between what people speculate online and what the actual financial realities are. Gunn, as both director and studio head, knows the real numbers—production budget, marketing spend, distribution deals, backend arrangements, tax incentives, profit participation, etc.

And as Gunn noted, it would be silly to make a series opener that needed to rake in over half a billion dollars to be profitable. Franchise launchers are often designed to break even or make modest profits while setting up more lucrative sequels. What matters more is building a sustainable universe.

And for filmmakers, Superman's box office results show that in today's global market, domestic audience connection and word-of-mouth matter more than ever, and the days of coasting on the support of the international box office are largely over. Success now requires filmmakers to craft stories that genuinely resonate with core audiences while being realistic about the financial and political realities of distribution.

Superman's performance suggests that audiences are still hungry for well-executed franchise entertainment. They're just more selective about what earns their loyalty and repeat viewings.