For all you Sony and Nikon shooters out there, Tamron is back doing what it does best—providing affordable and very capable lenses for your full-frame cameras. The latest Tamron is a new short-telephoto prime designed for Sony E and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems.

The new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens is set to bring together a life-size 1:1 maximum 1:1 maximum magnification ratio and a beneficial 9.1” minimum focusing distance to provide some beautiful close-up photography and videography.

Let’s take a look at this new telephoto lens from Tamron and look into how it could be a solid option to put fast macro shooting in your full-frame mirrorless hands.

Introducing the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens Designed to be ideal for shooting small and nearby subjects, the new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens is a short telephoto with a large f/2.8 aperture and 12-blade diaphragm. It should be perfectly capable of creating stunning, flattering imagery no matter what you put in frame. With its compact, lightweight design it should also make it easy and comfortable to handle whether shooting on a tripod or handheld. It features a moisture-resistant construction with fluorine and BBAR-G2 coatings which means shooters will be able to feel comfortable taking the lens into inclement conditions as well.

Precision Focusing and Autofocus Performance Obviously, this is a lens that might lean a bit more on the photographer’s side, but with its precision focusing assured by the lens’s Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear motor it should be great for subject tracking and suppressing drive noise for all your shoot types. The lens will also feature some improved autofocus performance with a focus limiter switch that will restrict the AF range and help prevent this new macro lens from endlessly searching throughout its full focusing reach so that shooters will be able to save time getting the shot they desire.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, the new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens is going to be available in both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount versions. The lens is available for pre-order now with an expected ship date here in late October 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options for a Nikon Z-mount version: Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16

Short Telephoto Prime

VXD Autofocus System

1:1 Magnification

9.1" Min. Focus

Focus Limit Switch, Focus Set Button

BBAR-G2 & Fluorine Coating

Moisture Resistant Construction