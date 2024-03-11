Whether you're first starting off in film and video, or if you're a seasoned pro, there's always a reason to bag a reliable, and affordable, zoom lens.

And while a lot of cameras (including Sony mirrorless cameras) come with kit lenses these days, if you do find yourself in a position where you just purchased a new or used camera and need a solid lens to run-and-gun, these options will get your ready to go.

For our "Deals of the Week," we highlight three awesome zoom lenses from Tamron that are affordable, yet quite capable, of giving your Sony E-mount cameras that perfect pairing to go forth and conquer your video needs.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Our first Tamron zoom lens selection actually covers the widest range from 28mm to 200mm. However, unlike its fixed options below, this lens does also range from f/2.8 at its lowest to f/5.6 at its highest. However, at a price point coming in well under $1,000 (and with a nice sale bonus as well) it can truly be a great option to cover all of your lensing needs when first starting out with your Sony E-mount camera.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens (Sony E) www.bhphotovideo.com Offering the unique mixture of an all-in-one zoom range and a fast design, the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD from Tamron is a wide-to-super-tele zoom distinguished by its bright f/2.8 maximum aperture at the wide end of the zoom, along with its sleek and portable design $799 $699 Buy Now

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Our second selection is about as classic of a kit lens as they come. The Tamrom 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens is a true workhorse that should be perfect for just about any of your intermediate or advanced cinematography needs when working with a Sony mirrorless camera. With great range you should be able to shoot any close-up or wide shot that you might need.