As a documentary filmmaker who spent many years bagging a versatile, all-in-one Tamron zoom lens, I can tell you how great it is to have such a versatile lens at your disposal. Plus, for those just starting out, or simply looking to stay low (or micro) budget with their projects, Tamron supplies quality and affordability with their lenses.

So, with a focus on those looking to add a helpful all-in-one zoom lens to their Sony E-mount full frame cameras, this new 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD should check many boxes for your diverse videography and photography needs. Let’s take a look at this new zoom lens and what it has to offer.

Introducing the Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD Lens Tailored for all of you on-the-run, one-man-band, shooter-producer-editors out there, this new Tamron zoom provides a sweeping focal range that should give you the ability to capture wide-angle scenes as easily as any intimate close-up shots. Designed for Sony E-mount mirrorless camera systems, this lens has a complementary lightweight design, weighing just 1.3 lbs. Handheld shooting is bolstered by Tamron's Vibration Compensation (VC) technology, providing the necessary camera shake reduction needed for capturing at telephoto focal lengths. The lens’ moisture-resistant design coupled with a fluorine coating on the front lens element contributes to its overall dependability out in the field and helps prevent users from being hindered by liquids, dust, and fingerprints sticking to the lens glass. Yet, because of its vast zoom range, build quality, and portability, the 28-300mm f/4-7.1 offers a capable all-in-one solution for capturing subject matter ranging from landscapes and nature to portraits and sports.