While most of the big news shared so far here this week by brands looking to turn some headlines during the Cine Gear Expo in LA have been some big (and expensive) swings, it’s nice to see that brands like Tamron remember the DIY shooters as well.

No knock on the new Canon C400 cinema camera , or the actually quite affordable Panasonic LUMIX GH7 , both just announced, but this new Tamron telephoto zoom lens is about as affordable as a lens of this quality can come.

Let’s take a look at this new 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 VC zoom from Tamron, and explore how its compact size, lightweight design, and long-range videography capabilities could be right for you.

Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Telephoto Zoom Officially launched as the Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A069), this new lens from Tamron is a unique 6x telephoto zoom lens that starts on the wide end for added versatility. A true “all-in-one” telephoto zoom, the lens features class-leading weight and mobility. With a vast zoom range, shooters will be able to seamlessly capture subject matter ranging from street scenes to intimate portraits as well as wildlife. The lens also includes Vibration Compensation (VC) image stabilization which should reduce camera shake and overall contribute to sharper images—which should be particularly useful when shooting at the maximum 300mm focal length. The telephoto zoom is driven by a VXD linear motor focus mechanism that enables quick and precise autofocus performance with impressive subject tracking throughout its zoom range.