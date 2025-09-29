Failure stings, no matter who you are.

In 2007, Quentin Tarantino watched his film Death Proof bomb at the box office. He felt the crushing weight of public rejection.

We all have setbacks, and it's what we do afterward that proves our resilience. So what did Tarantino do?

Tarantino's Flop Shook Him...Bad

Death Proof was part of Grindhouse, a double feature with Robert Rodriguez. The project was an homage to the exploitation films that shaped both directors. With a $67 million budget and two buzzy filmmakers behind it, success seemed guaranteed. Instead, it opened at number four, earning just $11.5 million. The audience they counted on just didn't show up.

Speaking recently at the Burbank Film Festival, Tarantino admitted the failure "shook my confidence" (via Deadline).

He and Rodriguez had assumed their track records (Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill for him, Sin City for Rodriguez) meant audiences would follow them anywhere. They were wrong.

"At the time, it felt like the moviegoing audience was my girlfriend and my girlfriend broke up with me," Tarantino said.

Maybe you've pitched an idea that fell flat or poured your heart into a project that failed in spectacular fashion. There's nothing like the gut-punch of a "meh" reaction or a project that just didn't come together the way you wanted. Tarantino felt it too.

There's a temptation to spiral. You can allow yourself that, but don't wallow too long.

Picking Yourself Back Up After Making a Flop

Tarantino sought advice from people he admired. He turned to mentors like Tony Scott and Steven Spielberg, both veterans of box office disappointments.

They told him to ask himself a few things. Did you make what you set out to make? Are you proud of the work?

If yes, you're already ahead of most people who never get that chance.

Spielberg added something even more valuable. "The next film that's a hit, you're going to enjoy that more than all your other hits put together, because you've been here now. You know what it's like to have a flop. The next time you have a hit, it's going to be easy."

That wisdom proved true. Tarantino's next film, Inglourious Basterds, became a massive hit in 2009, grossing $321 million worldwide. More than Pulp Fiction ever made.

Django Unchained followed in 2012 as his highest-grossing film ever at $426 million globally.

Failure is a Teacher

Failure, when handled properly, can become a teacher. Tarantino didn't pretend the flop didn't hurt. He acknowledged it, got advice, and used it as motivation rather than letting it become his endpoint.

Your setback might not involve box office numbers just yet. We all hear a lot of "no" before we hear "yes." If one of cinema's greatest directors can have his confidence shaken and still come back stronger, so can you.

So ask yourself Tarantino's questions: Did you try your best? Are you proud of the attempt? Yes? Then you're learning what it takes to succeed. Keep going.