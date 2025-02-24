Timothee Chalamet is chasing greatness, and it feels like everyone else is chasing Conclave and Anora.

The 2025 SAG Awards streamed on Netflix last night and were a pretty fun watch. Not only did they clock in at a little over two hours, but they had a hilarious song, some unscripted mic moments, and an inspiring speech from Jane Fonda.

While SAG is usually a predictor of who's going to win the Oscars, it diverged with other awards shows, crowing Conclave, which was largely left behind by the WGA, PGA, and DGA.

This makes the race for the Academy Award all the more juicy.

Let's take a look at the winners below...

The 2025 SAG Winners

The winners are in bold.

“Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Conclave”

“Anora”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Shrinking”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Shōgun”

“Bridgerton”

“The Day Of The Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man On The Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day Of The Jackal”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Fall Guy”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Shōgun”

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House Of The Dragon”



“The Penguin”