The 97th Academy Awards were an absolute blast, with Conan O'Brien delivering the best hosting job I have seen in years.

He was so funny, showed true love for cinema, and his bits crushed.

Sean Baker gave the speech for the night for Best Director -- go to the movies to support cinema!

The night was full of surprises and some great speeches, AND it felt like they did a great job keeping the whole thing moving.

I don't want to bury the lede, so without further ado, check out the winners!

Let's dive in...

The 2025 Academy Award Winners Best Picture Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers) (WINNER)

The Brutalist (Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers)

I’m Still Here (Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers)

Nickel Boys (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Producers)

Wicked (Marc Platt, Producer) Directing Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora (WINNER)

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown Actor in a Leading Role Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora(WINNER)

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here Actor in a Supporting Role Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentic Actress in a Supporting Role Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (WINNER) Writing (Adapted Screenplay) A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan) (WINNER)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield) Writing (Original Screenplay) Anora (Written by Sean Baker) (WINNER)

The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)

The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat) Animated Feature Film Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman) (WINNER)

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann) Animated Short Film Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi) (WINNER)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet) Cinematography The Brutalist (Lol Crawley) (WINNER)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke) Costume Design A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell) (WINNER) Film Editing Anora (Sean Baker) (WINNER)

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein Makeup and Hairstyling A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli) (WINNER)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth) Live-Action Short Film A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent) (WINNER)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek Music (Original Score) The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg) (WINNER)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers) Music (Original Song) “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard) (WINNER)

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin Documentary Feature Film Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)

No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham) (WINNER)

Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)

Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn) Documentary Short Film Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)

I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)

Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)

Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington) (WINNER) International Feature Film I’m Still Here (Brazil) (WINNER)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia) Production Design The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales) (WINNER Sound A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill) (WINNER)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts) Visual Effects Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer) (WINNER)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

