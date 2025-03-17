When I was in college, you either had a Fight Club poster on your wall or a Boondock Saints poster. There was no in-between. Maybe I hung out with too many bros, maybe I am a bro? But that's beside the point.

At a certain time, The Boondock Saints was the hottest screenplay in all of Hollywood. There's an amazing documentary called Overnight, which chronicles its heat and then the fall of its writer, Troy Duffy.

No matter what, everyone wanted to get their hands on this screenplay.

So, today, I wanted to give you the chance to read and download it, for educational purposes only.

It might just be the perfect read for your St. Patrick's Day.

Read and download the screenplay here.

Troy Duffy's script is a fascinating, if controversial, piece of screenwriting.

It's immediately recognizable for its highly stylized blend of intense violence, darkly comedic moments, and a fervent endorsement of vigilante justice.

The voice here pops off the page.

And there's some reassessment of tropes. The script delves into complex themes of morality and justice, presenting a world where the protagonists, the MacManus brothers, decide to take extreme measures to cleanse society of corruption.

Let me know what you think in the comments.