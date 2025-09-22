One of the things about modern movie trailers is that I think they usually tell you too much of the story. You're treated with all three acts to try to entice you to go to the theater.

But Disney just debuted the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. It's a movie continuation of The Mandalorian TV show.

And it has a very interesting and daring trailer.

One that provides almost no information and relies solely on emotions and music.

Check it out below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Movie Trailer

Watching this trailer was really fun and new. It is a daring and interesting way to put out a trailer: it's just music and images. There is no dialogue. So we don't know what's going on with the story. Instead, we're just enticed by the music and the visuals.

I feel like this is a unique way to drop a trailer and one we can all learn from.

Since I have no real idea what this movie is about, I have to just engage with the visuals and decide if I like the tone of this adventure. In a world where I am sure there will be other trailers that get released, this is a nice way to debut online.

It doesn't give us too much, and it doesn't overwhelm us with facts; it just allows us to feel something while watching it and to try to guess what's in store.

Summing It All Up

I know that this trailer can rely on the TV show for most of the story, but I still think it's daring to release a throwback trailer with just music and visuals, especially from a studio. It harkens back to a different era and made me interested.

Let me know what you think in the comments.