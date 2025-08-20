One of cinema's most enduring creative partnerships has been quietly shaping movies for over four decades. Since the 1980s, Raging Bull editor Thelma Schoonmaker has been Martin Scorsese's closest collaborator in post-production, helping craft some of the most influential films of the last half-century.

Schoonmaker's path into editing happened almost by accident. She happened to enroll in a six-week filmmaking course at New York University, where she met the young, struggling Scorsese.

She told The Sun in 1995 that she and the director operate "almost like one mind in the editing room."

The collaboration led to another significant relationship when Scorsese introduced Schoonmaker to iconic British director Michael Powell in 1978. The two married in May 1984 and remained together until Powell's death in 1990.

She's received nine Oscar nominations and won three times for Raging Bull, The Aviator, and The Departed.

Now she's receiving another honor.

The International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) will present Schoonmaker with its most prestigious recognition, the International Honour for Excellence, on September 14th in Amsterdam.

The award recognizes her achievements and lifetime contribution to filmmaking. She'll also participate in a free Fireside Chat about her career earlier that day, hosted by journalist Carolyn Giardina of Cinema Editor Magazine.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a release : "Thelma Schoonmaker’s unique contribution and legacy is felt across the entire media world. Her dedication to storytelling, technical brilliance, and lifelong commitment to collaboration exemplify the very best of our industry. People are at the heart of IBC, and we’re proud to honor those who have not only shaped the media we all know and love—but who continue to inspire new generations to come.”

The recognition is fitting for someone whose cinematic influence can't be overstated. Schoonmaker has shaped how audiences experience some of film's most dynamic storytelling.