As we covered a few months ago when the line was first announced, Thypoch’s full-frame Simera-C prime lineup has proven to be a promising series of cine lenses with rich, creamy possibilities.

Yet, the six-lens set was missing some range, as it initially included only 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm options. That’s changing now, as the company has unveiled its latest, and likely last, lens in the series: the Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Cine Lens.

Let’s check it out.

The Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Cine Lens Available in Sony E and Leica M mounts, this new Thypoch Simera-C 100mm T1.9 Cine Lens is a cinema prime that pairs a longer perspective with the same bright T1.9 maximum aperture as the rest of the line. All the lenses in this series should excel at capturing cinematic-quality images in all lighting conditions, favorable and unfavorable. Even with this longer range, the lens should remain lightweight and ultracompact, making it ideal for handheld, low-angle, or gimbal-based shooting. The lens should also offer some wide adaptability, as it can be used with adapters to fit Canon E, Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z, and FUJINON-X mounts, or with a PL-to-M adapter for ARRI ALEXA and Sony VENICE cameras. Credit: Thypoch

Price and Availability If you were at all interested in any of the lenses, or the whole set, in the previously announced series, this 100mm option could be worth exploring as the final addition or as a standalone purchase. If you’re curious to find out more, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-frame | T1.9 to T16 Aperture Range

Excellent Low-Light Performance

2.83" Front Outside Diameter

16-Blade Iris for Circular Bokeh

Ultracompact and Lightweight

Consistent Design Across Series

Focus Marks in Feet and Meters

Includes Shim Set and Screws