Who doesn’t love a nice nifty-fifty? There’s something about a vintage, normal-length prime lens that just unlocks a level of cinematography that instantly feels artful, even if it’s being used for the most boring of corporate projects.

The new Simera 50mm f/1.4 Lens from Thypoch is here, and it aims to be a versatile full-frame optic perfect for the Nikon Z-mount camera shooter. It features some impressive optical specs and performance, and shouldn’t break the bank either.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Thypoch Simera 50mm f/1.4 Lens and what it could offer for you.

The Thypoch Simera 50mm f/1.4 Lens Credit: Thypoch Designed to be a vintage, normal-length prime ideal for everyday use, this fully manual-focus Simera 50mm f/1.4 Lens will provide a solid 17.7" minimum focusing distance that will help shooters get detailed close-up shots. The lens will also feature a helpful aperture de-click switch located on the barrel that will allow for a more seamless transition between smooth and clicked operations, which should help keep the lens as a solid option for both photography and videography applications. The lens will also feature high refractive index multilayer coatings as well as high refractive index elements. Light transmission up to T1.5 will also be possible, which should add some extra vibrant and color-accurate image capture capabilities with reduced chromatic aberrations.

Price and Availability Overall, this vintage and cool Simera 50mm f/1.4 Lens might not be the be-all-end-all lens option for your hybrid photo and video shoots, but it could be quite serviceable and a nice option to consider for when you want a fast aperture for low-light or highly cinematic shoots. Here are the full spaces and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Manual Focus Design

Minimum Focus Distance: 17.7"

One Aspherical Element

Aperture De-Click Switch

14-Blade Diaphragm