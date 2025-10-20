You probably are already aware that a tech creator named Eline Van Der Velden debuted an AI "actor" called Tilly Norwood last month.

Understandably, real-life human actors are worried because this digital performer could eventually take jobs away from traditional performers.

The news got a little messy when internet sleuths discovered Van Der Velden's company Particle6 had received funding from the British Film Institute, a U.K. government-backed organization that supports the film industry.

An actor, Alexa Morden, raised concerns that public money was being used to develop technology that could replace actual creative workers.

That kicked off a debate about whether taxpayer dollars should fund AI projects that might harm the people those same programs are meant to help.

Van Der Velden responded by clarifying that the BFI grant of around $161,000 went to Particle6 for business development activities like attending conferences and hiring staff, not for creating Tilly Norwood.

Van Der Velden told Deadline, "In 2023, Particle6 was proud and deeply grateful to receive support through the BFI U.K. Global Screen Fund’s International Business Development strand.

Tilly Norwood Credit: Xicoia/Particle6

"In line with the terms of the grant, all funding was dedicated exclusively to advancing our international growth strategy. This included key initiatives such as attending overseas markets and conferences, acquiring new IP, and engaging a head of international outreach—all of which were fully approved and communicated with the BFI. This outreach role began as a consultancy position, and as our ambitions grew, the senior industry executive who initially served as our consultant became Particle6’s chief commercial officer in summer 2025."

She said she made the AI actress through a completely separate company called Xicoia, using her own personal money.

"It's important to note that this grant is entirely unrelated to Xicoia, which was established later, in February 2025 (and formally announced in September). Xicoia—and its first AI talent, Tilly Norwood (launched publicly in July 2025)—were fully funded by my own personal investment.

"Today, as an AI talent studio, Xicoia operates as an independent company while maintaining a service agreement with Particle6. Particle6 continues to thrive as a diverse production company, creating across AI, traditional television, and commercial formats."

However, back when Norwood launched, Particle6 was actively credited for creating her, which makes the current explanation feel a bit confusing.

In early October, Variety reached out to a publicist for Particle6, named as "the company that created her," and was told Tilly wasn't available for comment.

A BFI spokesperson told Morden and The 98% Podcast, "The U.K. Global Screen Fund award was granted to Particle6 and is entirely separate to Xicoia’s development of Tilly Norwood, with no crossover in activity or resources. The BFI was not aware of any intention for the development of Xicoia Ltd or of Tilly Norwood at the time of application."

The whole situation continues to highlight the tensions in the entertainment industry about AI replacing humans, especially when public funding might be involved in developing that technology, even indirectly.

We'll continue to follow the story.