The life of a professional videographer is filled with aches and pains. Advil and Tylenol can help, but what really does the trick are camera mounts and rigs that offer maneuverability and adjustability so that you can create setups that put the least amount of pressure on your muscles and joints.

To help those looking to find the right positions for their on-camera monitors, this new Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount brings dual-axis adjustments and flexible monitor positioning capabilities. Let’s look at how this simple add-on can help bring more functionality and comfort for a reasonable investment.

The Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount Image Credit: Tilta Just announced by Tilta, this Extended Pro Monitor Mount promises several video pro improvements. The Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount features a unique extended design that supports multiple configurations for monitors and other accessories. Its main selling point is its double-hinged swivel design, which allows the mount to easily raise and lower the highlight of your monitor, which can be helpful when quickly transitioning between shots at different heights, so that you can maintain a clear view of your monitor. The Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount also features a convenient 1/4″-20 thread with locating points that allow users to attach an additional accessory to the mount itself, such as a wireless video transmitter or small articulating arm.