Promising to be more than just a regular on-camera monitor that serves as a base video transmission system, the new Hollyland Vcore is aiming to be a new style of creative companion. Intending to keep you in perfect sync with your creative vision while streamlining and simplifying all parts of your project’s production, Vcore is here to possibly usher in a new era of smartphone on-camera monitoring tools.

Capable of delivering crystal-clear 4K30p monitoring on your iOS or Android devices, shooters have another new option to turn their smartphones into professional-grade portable monitors. However, with seamless HD monitoring, image transfer, and a ton of versatile recording capabilities, this might be the accessory that finally breaks the back of the traditional camera monitor market.

Introducing Hollyland Vcore Designed to be both lightweight and powerful, Hollyland’s new Vcore tool is a small accessory that can be used to turn a smartphone into a pro-level on-camera monitor. Users simply need to connect Vcore to their camera via an HDMI and to their phone via a USB-C. Then, with the HollyView app, their phone can instantly become a high-performance on-camera monitor capable of supporting real-time monitoring at up to 4K at 30fps. The Vcore signal can be sent over 5 GHz and up to 350’ line of sight with a low latency of approximately 65ms. This means users will be able to record at up to 1080p at 60fps with the H.264 codec from great distances, ideal for facilitating an efficient production-to-post workflow. The Vcore system will also be able to record proxy files in the MP4 format with embedded timecodes, which can be saved to internal SD cards as well. Additionally, the linked mobile device can be set to automatically start synchronous recording in MP4 format via the companion HollyView app—helpful for quick editing and fast-paced projects.

Price and Availability Just announced, Vcore is out and available now. You can check it out and explore purchase options below. Plug-and-Play, Streamlined Workflow

Pro-Grade Proxy Recording, Seamless Post-Production Integration

Dual-Backup Recording: Security and Convenience Combined

Lossless Format Instant Transmission

Wired and Wireless Dual Modes with Free Switching