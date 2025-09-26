In sad news that happens from time to time, the French monitor company Transvideo is shutting down after 40 years of operations. Best known for making multimedia monitors, 3D view stereo monitors, wireless systems, and a range of other accessories for professional videography, the company appears to be wrapping things up.

In a post by founder and CEO, Jacques Delacoux, it sounds like the company is coming to an end with a heartfelt message that thanks fans, friends, and customers for decades of great products.

Transvideo to Close Down

In the closing message, which we’ll share below, Delacoux cites the success of the company’s work equipping numerous aircraft around the world (like the Airbus A380s and the Airbus A350), as well as how the company’s employees helped to create exception products which transformed the way films are made around the world as some of the highlights of its wonderful experience.

Here’s the full message from founder and CEO Jacques Delacoux, which can also be found on the company’s website here :

In June 2025, Transvideo celebrates its 40th anniversary.

It has been a wonderful experience, and I would like to thank all the company's employees who helped create the exceptional products you use daily and that have transformed the way films are made around the world.



Transvideo has also had the honor of equipping numerous aircraft around the world, including all of the magnificent Airbus A380s and then the Airbus A350s.

Thank you to our wonderful customers and friends who have loyally supported us over the years, for their suggestions and wishes, which we have always strived to implement.



Our products are exceptional, durable, and most of them still work like new, sometimes after more than 20 years of loyal service. All are proudly manufactured in France.

This is also special thanks to our technical support team and its exemplary work for TRANSVIDEO operators around the world.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for contributing so much to the wonderful story of TRANSVIDEO.

Jacques Delacoux

Founder and CEO