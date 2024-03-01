In these days of AI-automated text bots and non-personalized explainer videos, it can be quite rare to get the opportunity to actually speak with an expert when you have a question.

And this is especially true in the film and video industry as there can be stigmas around asking for help or explanations from professionals when you’re just starting yourself.

Luckily there are resources available to help you learn more about the craft of filmmaking, as well as answer any questions you might have about cameras and gear. And one of the best places to go is B&H’s live video chat.

Let’s check it out.

Film and Video Questions If you have questions about a particular camera that you’re interested in or are simply looking for advice as to what piece of gear might be necessary for a particular shot or scene that you’re planning, you might want to consider using B&H’s live video chat. You’ll actually get to chat with an expert at B&H’s NYC SuperStore. And, as a bonus for the shy, you don’t need to be on camera yourself, you’ll just get to chat with an expert who can guide you through your film and video questions.