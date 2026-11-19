I woke up to the sound of machine gun fire coming from my neighbor's apartment. Then I looked out the window and heard an engine revving and people screaming.

No, this is not a post about violence in my Los Angeles neighborhood; we don't really have that. It's funny to hear a collective experience of mayhem from both my upstairs and downstairs neighbors as they delighted in the biggest video game release of all time: Grand Theft Auto VI.

The funniest thing to me was that I went online to see people talking about the game, and instead found a bunch of people whining about the violent video games that make people glorify killing and gore.

Haven't we heard these moral police arguments 1000 times over? They were the same in the 90s when people tried to ban music, the same after Columbine when they tried to ban Doom, and the same now, as people conflate entertainment with serious mental illness.

Violent video games are just adult entertainment. That's it. They're not precursors to some sort of fantasy or lifestyle; they're just fun.

And anyone twisting their hair into knots and tweeting or texting about it needs to get a grip.

And maybe a PS5 to have a little fun.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

More Violent Games, Less Crime

I just want to jump right into the facts. There are insane people on the internet who want you to believe more violence in video games is creating a more violent world.

Well, the complete opposite is true.

As video game sales skyrocketed from the early 1990s through the launches of GTA III, San Andreas, and GTA V, youth violent crime rates in the United States and other major gaming markets fell to their lowest levels ever.

What's more, we've studied violent video games for a very, very long time, because these same people make the same sweeping moral judgments when they come out.

Criminologists who studied major video game release windows, including all the other Grand Theft Auto iterations, have observed decreases in real crime during peak play periods.

Millions of young adults are happily occupied on their couches rather than out on the streets. That doesn't mean violent people play GTA; it just means there is no connection between playing GTA and later being a criminal.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What Psychology Actually Finds

Again, I am not making moral judgments; if you can't handle playing the game...then don't. But when you try to take it out of other people's hands, or moral grandstanding about its existence or others' enjoyment, I'm going to push back.

So here's what psychologists all over have to say...

No Link to Real Violence: Even the American Psychological Association (APA) explicitly warns in its official policy resolution on whether these games cause momentary arousals that its findings "should not be misinterpreted or misused by attributing violence, such as mass shootings, to violent video game use".

Even the American Psychological Association (APA) explicitly warns in its official policy resolution on whether these games cause momentary arousals that its findings "should not be misinterpreted or misused by attributing violence, such as mass shootings, to violent video game use". Rigorous Findings: A study by the Oxford Internet Institute tracked teens and their guardians who played violent video games. They found that time spent playing these kinds of games had no statistically significant impact on behavior.

A study by the Oxford Internet Institute tracked teens and their guardians who played violent video games. They found that time spent playing these kinds of games had no statistically significant impact on behavior. Looking at the Real Causes: Research examining perpetrators of severe real-world violence found that perpetrators actually consume less violent media than the general population.

Fiction vs. Non-Fiction

Playing GTA VI and running over a bunch of pedestrians in a car is okay because... it's not real. And humans have been very good at deciphering real from fake for a very long time.

The players of violent video games are not training for real-world scenarios; they're just interacting with a crime drama in a fake city and taking actions as a fake criminal.

Just like the billions of people who watch John Wick shoot people or enjoy The Sopranos or Breaking Bad, these are entertainment venues that do not inspire replication.

Games, transmedia, movies, and TV are ways to form social connections, de-stress, and have fun. There is nothing sinister underneath it except the people who demonize it on social media.

A Safe Outlet in a Dangerous World

Hey, we live in a violent and screwed up world. You don't have to tell me twice. I'm open to having a conversation about how we can fix that, but I really think we need to put the violent video game moaning to bed.

Or run it over with a fictitious car.

GTA VI is rated M for Mature. It's a game meant for adults, and Vice City is an adult playground where you can do lots of illicit things.

The ratings system is a good line of protection so kids don't see anything untoward, but also, just like when you watched a scary movie too young or something, it doesn't create serial killers.

We have so many studies about this very topic.

Decades of crime statistics and psychological science point to the same conclusion: that the chaos stays on the screen.

Happy playing.